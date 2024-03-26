StaFi Announces Liquid-Staking-as-a-Service Testnet Launch, Teases StaFi 2.0 Release

Advertisement

StaFi's offering has evolved into a go-to solution for liquid staking professionals on both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and CosmWasm.

StaFi's Liquid-Staking-as-a-Service kicks off in testnet

According to the official statement of its team, StaFi, a liquid staking derivatives platform, has successfully deployed Liquid Staking as a Service (LSAAS) testnet ahead of the mainnet launch of StaFi 2.0.

The introduction of LSaaS is to address the key challenge of swiftly and effectively launching a secure and capital-efficient #LSD on a Layer-1 blockchain.



The much-anticipated iteration of StaFi’s liquid staking protocol introduces a host of powerful new features, with the goal of positioning it as the preeminent infra solution for EVM and Cosmos staking.

The StaFi 2.0 testnet supports liquid staking derivatives (LSD) for leading blockchain ecosystems, including Ethereum, all major EVM L2s and Cosmos.

The CosWasm LSD framework supports diverse deployment approaches including Neutron, the native smart contract platform secured by Cosmos. StaFi 2.0 also supports native Cosmos chain deployment.

StaFi cofounder Liam Young highlights the importance of the latest developments for the entire LSD scene on major smart contract platforms:

The launch of the StaFi 2.0 testnet is a major milestone in our journey to mainnet. It’s also a major boost for layer1 blockchains seeking easier access to LSD with the vast potential this vertical holds for strengthening network security, decentralization, and opening new opportunities for yield generation. The future of blockchain development is intertwined with liquid staking. StaFi 2.0 will play a crucial role in realizing that vision through pioneering Liquid Staking as a Service.

The new offering addresses the challenges of fragmented liquidity across the Ethereum and Cosmos ecosystems, StaFi devs added.

Upgrade paves the way for multi-chain StaFi 2.0

StaFi’s LSAAS framework promises to accelerate LSD development. This will facilitate rapid deployment of highly secure and capital-efficient Liquid Staking Derivatives on both L1 and L2 blockchain networks. Using the StaFi 2.0 testnet, developers can experiment with LSD products and experience the convenience of being able to access Liquid Staking as a Service.

Billed as both a major upgrade and a major rebranding, StaFi 2.0 will see the StaFi protocol evolve into an infrastructure layer for LSD, with support for multiple VMs, including EVM and WASM.

This will power the multi-billion dollar liquid staking industry and position StaFi as an essential component in expanding LSD and bringing restaking to more L1 and L2 blockchains.