Stacks (STX) up 76% After Major Upgrade Goes Live: Details

Mon, 03/20/2023 - 11:17
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Stacks 2.1 goes live as protocol seeks to boost its DeFi on Bitcoin agenda
Stacks (STX) up 76% After Major Upgrade Goes Live: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Stacks (STX) is enjoying a premium price boost today with a jump of 14% over the past 24 hours. According to data from CoinMarketCap, STX is worth $1.27 at the time of writing, atop growth of 76.24% over the past seven days.

Stacks has been making headlines recently, not just as a token with positive price action year to date but for its strong focus to turn Bitcoin (BTC) into a smart contract and a decentralized finance (DeFi)-centric ecosystem. Dubbed the Bitcoin Layer for smart contracts, Stacks enables decentralized applications to use Bitcoin as an asset and settle transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain.

In a bid to foster its core agenda, the Stacks protocol unveiled its latest upgrade, dubbed Stacks 2.1. According to the protocol, the new upgrade will strengthen the connection to Bitcoin with enhanced stacking improvements, better bridges and decentralized mining, as well as new clarity functions.

"Stacks 2.1 introduces several improvements to Stacking that will eliminate inefficient or confusing aspects of Stacking, the PoX reward & security mechanism. For example: continuous Stacking allows for Stackers to avoid missing a reward cycle in between Stacking their $STX," Stacks said in a tweet highlighting the benefits of the new upgrade.

Related
Stacks (STX) up 30% Following this Major Release: Details

Bitcoin as DeFi hub

In a bid to build and bolster the capacity of Bitcoin as the world's largest blockchain protocol, networks like Stacks are challenged to add a smart contract utility to it. While the Stacks model is different from others like that of the Rootstock Infrastructure Framework, it is arguably the most widespread and recognized protocol pushing DeFi on the Bitcoin agenda.

Bitcoin is considered the most secure and decentralized blockchain network in the world, and Stacks is doing all it can to build on this premise to bring more linked utilities to the protocol.

#Stacks STX
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Cardano Network TVL up Almost 150% Following Surge of DeFi
03/20/2023 - 11:02
Cardano Network TVL up Almost 150% Following Surge of DeFi
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Has Door Open to $2,000 and Higher, Santiment Shares Reason
03/20/2023 - 10:43
Ethereum (ETH) Has Door Open to $2,000 and Higher, Santiment Shares Reason
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 420 Million XRP Bought by Massive Whales as Price Braces for Next Move
03/20/2023 - 10:36
420 Million XRP Bought by Massive Whales as Price Braces for Next Move
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide