Advertisement
AD

    Stablecoin Regulation Gaining More Traction in US Congress

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    New stablecoin bill has been introduced in US, but it is likely to face some resistance from critics like Elizabeth Warren
    Wed, 17/04/2024 - 16:05
    Stablecoin Regulation Gaining More Traction in US Congress
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) have introduced a new bipartisan stablecoin bill. 

    Advertisement

    The bill makes it possible for banks and nonbank trust companies to issue stablecoins via dedicated subsidiaries. 

    On a monthly basis, stablecoin issuers would be required to disclose the assets backing the stablecoin, the value of the assets as well as the number of outstanding payments. 

    State financial regulators would be allowed to supervise and authorize stablecoin-issuing companies if the outstanding volume of their issued coins does not exceed $10 billion. Stablecoin firms that are bigger in scope could face enforcement actions from the Federal Reserve. For firms whose volume falls below $10 billion, such actions would have to be coordinated with state authorities. 

    Related
    Is Bitcoin in Trouble? ETF Holder Number Plummets

    The legislation would also make it unlawful for any person to be involved in the business of "issuing, creating, or originating" algorithmic stablecoins. This follows the collapse of Terra, the chaotic algorithmic stablecoin that famously collapsed in 2022 and wiped out more than $40 billion in value. 

    In its social media statement, the DC-based Crypto Council for Innovation welcomed the new legislation, adding that it was ready to continue its dialogue with lawmakers. 

    "We believe it’s crucial for the US to maintain its leadership role, prioritize innovation, and keep tech a bipartisan issue. We appreciate that lawmakers are working on this important topic and stand ready to continue our dialogue with them," the industry alliance said. 

    As reported by U.Today, Paul Grewal, chief legal officer at Coinbase, recently urged Congress to pass the stablecoin bill, arguing that it would help to deal with the small percentage of criminal financial activity that is conducted with crypto.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Fed Chair Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
    2024/04/17 16:00
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Elon Musk Promises X Update That Greatly Excites Crypto Community
    2024/04/17 16:00
    Elon Musk Promises X Update That Greatly Excites Crypto Community
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image XRP Price Prediction for April 17
    2024/04/17 16:00
    XRP Price Prediction for April 17
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing Anomaly: AI-Powered Layer 3 for Gaming powered by Arbitrum Orbit, built on Gelato RaaS
    The Second Edition of ETH Belgrade Emerges This June
    NFC 2024 in Lisbon, 28-30 May: One ticket, Five events, one super festival
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Stablecoin Regulation Gaining More Traction in US Congress
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell Makes Crucial Statement for Crypto Market: Details
    Elon Musk Promises X Update That Greatly Excites Crypto Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD