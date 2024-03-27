Advertisement
AD

    SSV.Network Reaches $1 Billion in Staked Ether Volume

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    SSV.Network, one of most technologically advanced staking service providers, reached 10-digit milestone just four months after launch
    Wed, 27/03/2024 - 10:15
    SSV.Network Reaches $1 Billion in Staked Ether Volume
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Despite being in a nascent phase of development, SSV.Network managed to strengthen its presence in the on-chain Ethereum staking segment. It also implemented a number of tech novelties to make staking resource-optimized.

    $1,000,000,000: SSV.Network hits major Ether staking milestone

    According to an official statement by its team, SSV.Network’s total value locked (TVL) has eclipsed $1 billion in equivalent.

    Since permissionless mainnet activation in December 2023, the protocol managed to increase its TVL by 10x, says the network’s DAO in a congratulatory post.

    More than 8,500 Ethereum validators now use SSV.Network, with 266 independent operators having now integrated its technology. As of printing time, $1 billion in TVL is equal to over 272,000 Ethers. SSV’s Distributed Validator Technology (DVT) implementation is recognized as setting the standard for secure staking that reduces centralized risk.

    Alon Muroch, SSV.Network's core team founder, highlights the paramount importance of the milestone for the entire segment of decentralized ETH staking:

    As a fully DAO-governed public good ecosystem that fortifies staking and restaking protocols as well as solo stakers, SSV enables permissionless access to a highly diverse infrastructure. With $1 billion now staked through SSV-powered staking infrastructure, the Ethereum ecosystem is more robust than ever

    The rapid adoption of SSV’s decentralized staking technology has been aided by its integration into major third-party protocols. Dozens of dApps have also been created by developers making use of SSV’s open source technology.

    SSV.Network makes on-chain staking more decentralized and secure

    As covered by U.Today previously, prior to migrating to a fully DAO-governed mechanism of management, SSV.Network amassed its first $100 million in TVL.

    Related
    SSV.Network Logs $100 Million Staked, Validator Count Exceeds 2,000

    SSV’s growing TVL directly correlates to the increased diversity of its staking set. Since SSV.Network requires a minimum of four operators, these operators are geo-distributed and leverage different software clients.

    SSV’s composable design enables it to be easily integrated into both staking and restaking protocols. Its technology forms a vital DeFi building block, allowing staking applications to be rapidly developed using SSV's infrastructure.

    #SSV.Network
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Vitalik Buterin’s SHIB Post
    2024/03/27 10:17
    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Vitalik Buterin’s SHIB Post
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image BlackRock's $9.5 Trillion May Flow Into Digital Assets, Bitcoin Expert Willy Woo Believes
    2024/03/27 10:17
    BlackRock's $9.5 Trillion May Flow Into Digital Assets, Bitcoin Expert Willy Woo Believes
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Advocate Samson Mow Shifts Some Capital to Gold
    2024/03/27 10:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Advocate Samson Mow Shifts Some Capital to Gold
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MEMECON: The First-Ever Meme Coin Conference, Celebrating MEME Culture in Lisbon! Lets Get REKT!
    LIF3.com integrates Fireblocks to elevate safety and security in next-generation consumer DeFi
    FOMO BULL CLUB: Revolutionizing Memecoin Launches with a Decentralized Launchpad
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Vitalik Buterin’s SHIB Post
    BlackRock's $9.5 Trillion May Flow Into Digital Assets, Bitcoin Expert Willy Woo Believes
    Bitcoin (BTC) Advocate Samson Mow Shifts Some Capital to Gold
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD