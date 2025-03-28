Advertisement
    Crucial Security Alert Published by SHIB Team – Beware of Scammers

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 28/03/2025 - 13:17
    SHIB team has issued an important security warning to the community
    SHIB-affiliated X account @susbarium has addressed the Shiba Inu community with a crucial security alert. This warning was again about fake accounts on social media, but this time it is about people who impersonate SHIB group administrators.

    Important security warning to SHIB army

    In the warning, the SHIB team stated that scammers are impersonating moderators/admins from Shiba Inu groups. The screenshot shows the Telegram app but the alert might also include Discord.

    Impersonators ask group members to give them their wallet addresses in exchange for fake whitelist privileges. If users connect their wallets to the websites offered by scammers, the fraudsters “exploit access to drain tokens from your wallet,” the tweet states.

    The @susbarium post then offers a short list of measures which SHIB holders should take to avoid being scammed and losing their cryptocurrency holdings.

    The SHIB team warns that there “no whitelist privileges for moderators/admins” which they can provide to users. The second advice is users should “always verify official accounts and communications before engaging” in any suspicious activity with “SHIB group admins.”

    The final advice is that it is crucial to “report any suspicious activity promptly.”

    Ryoshi says hello through years

    Earlier today, another X account linked to the Shiba Inu developer team shared a tweet where it quoted the mysterious founder of SHIB known under the alias Ryoshi.

    In this statement, the SHIB creator speaks about his dream to “to build something decentralized that could grow into a full-on ecosystem powered by the people.” Over time, Ryoshi continues, “the Shiba ecosystem will evolve beyond imagination.” He then mentions that BONE token will power not only the layer-2 solution Shibarium but also decentralized applications (dapps) “and more.”

    Ryoshi chose to disappear from public space in May 2022. He deleted all his social media posts but before that he published a tweet, bidding farewell to the community. Upon his departure, Shytoshi Kusama was left at the steering wheel of the project – an early SHIB investor who managed to stay at the top of the project as the lead.

    The SHIB team launched Shibarium in August 2023 and is currently busy developing the layer-3 network which will run on top of it and will be powered by the TREAT token.

