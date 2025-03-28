Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are back in the game as most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.45% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is near the local support of $84,877. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a dump to the $84,000 zone.

On the daily time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the candle closes near $86,000, traders may witness a test of the $82,000-$83,000 zone by the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the previous bar's high. If the weekly candle closes far from it, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $80,000 mark.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $85,530 at press time.