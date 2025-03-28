Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 28

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 28/03/2025 - 14:36
    When can traders expect bounce off of Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are back in the game as most of the coins are in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.45% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is near the local support of $84,877. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a dump to the $84,000 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the candle closes near $86,000, traders may witness a test of the $82,000-$83,000 zone by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the previous bar's high. If the weekly candle closes far from it, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $80,000 mark. 

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $85,530 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

