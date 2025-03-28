Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The last day of the week is controlled by sellers, according to CoinStats.

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is about to break the local support of $626.71. If it happens, there is a chance to see a test of the $620 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

Bulls have failed to keep rising after the yesterday's bullish closure.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day and the candle closes below $620, traders may expect an ongoing correction to the $600-$610 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. If the weekly bar closes around current prices, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $600-$650 is the most likely scenario.

BNB is trading at $626.07 at press time.