SpoonOS Launches Operating System for AI Agents in Web3: Details

Neo-based project SpoonOS announces the public release of its agentic operating system for Web3. SpoonOS should be considered a universal agentic operating system designed to support a diverse range of AI-powered agents.

SpoonOS launches first operating system for AI agents in Web3

According to the official statement by Neo, one of the longest-running blockchains with smart contracts, its SpoonOS goes live as a first-ever scalable multi-purpose AI agents operating system tailored for the use cases of the Web3 digital economy.



The launch of SpoonOS brings an advanced AI agent framework powered by Neo, the community-run open-source blockchain. It will simplify agent deployment on Neo while positioning it at the forefront of the growing Web3 agency economy.

One of the earliest smart contract platforms, Neo continues to innovate and in July 2024 launched Neo X, a high-performance sidechain that is fully EVM-compatible. More recently, Neo has expanded its focus into the AI frontier.

This includes strategic collaborations such as its partnership with Inflectiv, the launch of AI agent game Matrix, and the introduction of an AI track in the Neo X Grind Hackathon to inspire developers to build at the intersection of AI and blockchain. With the launch of SpoonOS, Neo is deepening its commitment to an AI-powered Web3 future.

Neo Founder Da Hongfei stresses the importance of the release for the global adoption of AI agents for usage in the cryptocurrency segment:

Today, we stand at the brink of a once-in-a-generation opportunity: the convergence of AI and Web3, a force we believe will drive exponential growth across the entire industry. With SpoonOS, we’re taking a bold step forward. Backed fully by Neo’s funding, resources, and technology, our mission is to build a universal agentic operating system for web3, and in doing so elevate Neo’s long-standing vision of a Smart Economy into a truly Sentient Economy.

Equipped with a comprehensive toolkit and a rich, fully integrated operating system, SpoonOS lays the groundwork for the next generation of AI agents. It enables developers to easily build, deploy and manage AI agents while utilizing intuitive tools and interfaces, purpose-built for scalable Web3 applications.

$2 million fund for community initiatives kicks off

To kickstart adoption, SpoonOS has committed a $2 million fund to community outreach and ecosystem incentives, including hackathons and developer programs designed to support projects building agentic solutions. An exact list of initiatives will be announced soon.

As developers start to build with SpoonOS, it will evolve into a decentralized ecosystem where AI agents can interact, learn and generate value together. A portion of the $2 million allocation will provide the funding and learning opportunities for developers operating in the sentient economy.

Hackathons and other community events will be used to incubate innovative projects that are creating novel agentic solutions.