Space ID (ID) Token Dips 25% Despite Binance Launchpad Listing

Wed, 03/22/2023 - 14:58
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Space ID (ID) token suffers 25% decline despite successful Binance Launchpad
Space ID (ID) Token Dips 25% Despite Binance Launchpad Listing
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

ID, the native crypto asset and governance token of Space ID, a Web3 domain management system that allows users to exchange, register and manage crypto-based domain names, is currently down 25% in the last 24 hours at $0.468, according to CoinMarketCap data. The ID token just made its public release on Binance's launchpad, where trading began shortly after.

On March 16, the SPACE ID governance token — ID token — was unveiled by the Space ID team. On the same day, Binance announced Space ID (ID) as the 30th project on Binance Launchpad, while user BNB balances were recorded from March 17. The Binance Launchpad for Space ID was a huge success as Space ID Tokens received over $2.8 billion in BNB commitments.

Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao mentioned that this represents the ATH for Binance Launchpad.

Space ID, the latest launchpad whose subscription ended hours ago, received over 8.4 million BNB tokens in commitments from 99,000 holders over 48 hours on March 21. Tokens were offered at 0.00007412 BNB for each ID, with a total of 100 million IDs available.

The final allocation will be estimated based on the number of BNB commitments to the total number of holders that participated.

According to an earlier announcement, the ID token distribution was expected to start on March 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC).

#SPACE ID
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image More than 99% of OKB Holders Are in Profit, According to On-Chain Data: Details
03/22/2023 - 14:30
More than 99% of OKB Holders Are in Profit, According to On-Chain Data: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Fashion Brand Guess Now Accepts Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT) in Lugano
03/22/2023 - 14:19
Fashion Brand Guess Now Accepts Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT) in Lugano
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ripple Shifts Whopping 120 Million XRP as Coin's Price Suddenly Jumps 25%
03/22/2023 - 13:58
Ripple Shifts Whopping 120 Million XRP as Coin's Price Suddenly Jumps 25%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan