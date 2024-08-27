    Space and Time Completes Series A Funding With $20 Million Raised

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Major VC firms Framework Ventures, Lightspeed Faction, Arrington Capital and Hivemind Capital co-led fundraising round
    Tue, 27/08/2024 - 15:04
    Space and Time Completes Series A Funding With $20 Million Raised
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Space and Time Labs, a Web3 company behind the eponymous data indexing and processing solution, shares the details of its latest $20 million funding round. With fresh funding, the platform will attempt to solidify its leadership in the segment of data for AI and blockchain apps.

    Space and Time secures $20 million in funding from top VCs

    Space and Time, a multi-purpose verifiable compute layer, announced today that it has secured $20 million in Series A funding to extend its market leadership at the intersection of AI and blockchain. The Series A equity financing brings the company’s total funding to date to $50 million.

    The round yielded contributions from a clutch of highly reputed VCs, including Framework Ventures, Lightspeed Faction, Arrington Capital and Hivemind Capital. 

    Advertisement

    Microsoft’s M12 Ventures, DCG, F-Prime Capital, OKX Ventures, Circle Ventures, Alumni Ventures and several other marquee investors also supported SxT in its fundraising efforts. The August 2024 funding round follows a $20 million strategic funding round led by Microsoft’s M12 Ventures in September of 2022.

    HOT Stories
    Mysterious $1.88 Billion Bitcoin Transfer Stuns World's Largest Exchange
    SHIB Burn Rate Collapses, Here's What's Happening on Shibarium
    Steve Hanke Calls Crypto Owners Psychopaths, Citing New Research
    Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Praises AI in Latest Tweet: Details

    Nate Holiday, cofounder and CEO of SxT, is sure that the recent funding round is of great importance for the entire AI segment:

    We are thrilled to announce our Series A funding round backed by our world-class investors in order to accelerate an equitable AI future for internet users. Space and Time is committed to empowering the community to own their future in an AI-powered world by providing the tools they need to build next-gen applications at the intersection of AI and blockchain. 

    As covered by U.Today previously, in Q3, 2024, SxT pioneered the concept of Proof-of-SQL for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications of various types.

    More data and new tooling for AI, blockchain apps

    SxT will continue to play a pivotal role powering this new era of community-driven innovation in AI by providing developers with the data, infrastructure and developer tools they need to build next-gen applications at the intersection of AI and blockchain.

    Also, Space and Time retrieves comprehensive data from major chains, including Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), ZKsync (ZK), Polygon (MATIC), Sui (SUI), Aptos (APT) and Sei (SEI), and provides it at no cost to developers building on the network.

    The SxT data warehouse, which is now generally available, stores both indexed blockchain data and customer-loaded offchain datasets, where developers can analyze the data using SQL. Since the data warehouse launched, SxT has seen immense adoption and growth, reporting over 5.3 billion database requests a month on average and over 300% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) over the last year.

    #space and time
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 27, 2024 - 14:52
    Cardano (ADA) 'Power Users' Grew Significantly in Q2, Report Finds
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 27, 2024 - 14:45
    Ethereum (ETH) Spot ETFs Are Bleeding, Bitcoin ETFs Thriving
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SHKeeper Updates - Non-Custodial Cryptocurrency Payment Processor
    Queen Casino Embarks on a New Journey in Online Gaming as Official Partner of Borussia Mönchengladbach
    BetB2B: How to Open a Gambling Business in 2024?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) 'Power Users' Grew Significantly in Q2, Report Finds
    Ethereum (ETH) Spot ETFs Are Bleeding, Bitcoin ETFs Thriving
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears 2 Trillion, But There's a Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD