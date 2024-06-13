Advertisement
    Space and Time Unveils Proof of SQL for Data-Driven DeFi

    Arman Shirinyan
    Space and Time (SxT) releases Proof of SQL, high-performance zero-knowledge prover, on GitHub
    Thu, 13/06/2024 - 7:44
    Space and Time (SxT), the Verifiable Compute Layer for Blockchain, has reported the release of Proof of SQL, a high-performance zero-knowledge prover for preparing information, already accessible on GitHub.

    Proof of SQL, a cutting-edge ZK verification created by SxT, guarantees that SQL database inquiries are computed precisely against unaltered information. This innovation empowers engineers to perform computations over both on-chain and off-chain datasets in a trustless way, demonstrating their keen contracts amid exchanges. This progression is set to improve the advancement of DeFi conventions with data-driven shrewd contracts.

    Jay White, PhD, Co-Founder and Head of Research at SxT, and the creator of the Verification of SQL convention, expressed that Space and Time is excited to lead Web3 into a new era of data-driven smart contracts and the next generation of DeFi. He mentioned that their team pioneered sub-second ZK proofs, allowing smart contracts and AI operators to query both on-chain and off-chain data and receive trustless SQL query results on-chain during a transaction without waiting for 30-minute verification times.

    Proof of SQL offers essentially more productive engineering for preparing huge volumes of information compared to generalized zkVMs and co-processors. Whereas generalized zkVMs give an extensible arrangement for self-assertive computations, their information handling is moderate to demonstrate. Proof of SQL can be coordinated with these zkVMs to supply unquestionable source information for subjective code execution.

    Space and Time welcomes community commitments and collaboration from other ZKP building groups. The prover can be coordinated into any SQL database, whether centralized or decentralized, and is as of now securing a few of the notable Web3 apps, financial institutions and enterprises.

    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

