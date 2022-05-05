S&P500, Bitcoin and Gold on Rise Following Historic Rate Hike: Here's What's Next

News
Thu, 05/05/2022 - 08:38
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Here's how financial assets act during historical financial event
S&P500, Bitcoin and Gold on Rise Following Historic Rate Hike: Here's What's Next
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Following the historic and long-awaited rate hike by the Fed, most assets on the cryptocurrency and traditional financial markets rallied, as Santiment reported, after investors and traders correctly priced the hike.

According to the on-chain data provider's data, the market expected a 50 bp rise and have previously priced the potential tightening of the country's monetary policy. Prior to the hike, most assets, including cryptocurrencies, commodities and stocks, lost part of their value.

What's next?

Following the first 50 bp rate hike, financial experts are now aiming at a more modest hike in June, which will be at approximately 25 bp while expecting 75 bp previously. The next 50 bp hike is expected on July 27.

The tapering will begin on June 1 with $47.5 billion, and with $90 billion expected initially. Despite the Fed making the right moves to control inflation, some market experts do not think it is enough to tame the rapidly rising inflation.

What's there for crypto?

The series of rate hikes we see now is the first ever test for the cryptocurrency market. Unfortunately, digital assets are mostly following the tech and IT stocks considered high-risk assets, which usually underperform during the risk-off market.

Related
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Now Accepted by Gucci

Some cryptocurrency market participants believe that digital assets will break from the consolidation with tech stocks and become more commodity-like assets that will not underperform during a series of rate hikes.

Since the beginning of monetary policy tightening, Bitcoin has lost around 6% from its value, which is ‌ insignificant for such a volatile asset like the first cryptocurrency. Commodities like gold are also not faring well during hawkish periods coming from the Fed and have lost around 7% since March.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Dogecoin Fan Elon Musk to Become Temporary Twitter CEO: Report
05/05/2022 - 20:00
Dogecoin Fan Elon Musk to Become Temporary Twitter CEO: Report
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Getting Obliterated as Dollar Index Surges to Highest Level in Decades
05/05/2022 - 18:55
Bitcoin Getting Obliterated as Dollar Index Surges to Highest Level in Decades
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Alabama Senator Supports Allowing Crypto in Retirement Accounts
05/05/2022 - 16:43
Alabama Senator Supports Allowing Crypto in Retirement Accounts
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya