Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Now Accepted by Gucci

Gucci, one of the famous fashion brands, will start accepting Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and some other cryptocurrencies at select locations in North America, according to a report published by Vogue Business.



Customers will be able to make cryptocurrency payments with the help of a QR code.



CEO Marco Bizzarri says that Gucci is “always” open to embracing new technologies.

As reported by U.Today, German fashion house Philipp Plein started accepting cryptocurrencies last August after partnering with crypto payment provider Coinfy. It expects to receive $16 million worth of payments from cryptocurrency clients in 2022 amid growing demand.In February, Italy-based fashion designer John Richmond inked a collaboration with Shiba Inu.This is not Gucci’s first foray into crypto. Last May, the iconic brand launched its first non-fungible token, which was inspired by the company’s Aria collection. The item ended up selling for $25,000 at a Christie’s auction.In January, the luxury fashion house formed a tie-up with digital character brand Superplastic to launch its own collection of NFTs.