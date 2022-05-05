Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Now Accepted by Gucci

News
Thu, 05/05/2022 - 06:17
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Gucci has started accepting several major cryptocurrencies, including meme coins and stablecoins
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Now Accepted by Gucci
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Gucci, one of the famous fashion brands, will start accepting Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and some other cryptocurrencies at select locations in North America, according to a report published by Vogue Business. 

Customers will be able to make cryptocurrency payments with the help of a QR code. 

CEO Marco Bizzarri says that Gucci is “always” open to embracing new technologies. 

Related
Ripple Co-Founder Praises California Governor's Executive Order on Crypto
As reported by U.Today, German fashion house Philipp Plein started accepting cryptocurrencies last August after partnering with crypto payment provider Coinfy. It expects to receive $16 million worth of payments from cryptocurrency clients in 2022 amid growing demand. 

In February, Italy-based fashion designer John Richmond inked a collaboration with Shiba Inu. 

This is not Gucci’s first foray into crypto. Last May, the iconic brand launched its first non-fungible token, which was inspired by the company’s Aria collection. The item ended up selling for $25,000 at a Christie’s auction. 

In January, the luxury fashion house formed a tie-up with digital character brand Superplastic to launch its own collection of NFTs. 

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Fan Elon Musk to Become Temporary Twitter CEO: Report
05/05/2022 - 20:00
Dogecoin Fan Elon Musk to Become Temporary Twitter CEO: Report
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Getting Obliterated as Dollar Index Surges to Highest Level in Decades
05/05/2022 - 18:55
Bitcoin Getting Obliterated as Dollar Index Surges to Highest Level in Decades
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Alabama Senator Supports Allowing Crypto in Retirement Accounts
05/05/2022 - 16:43
Alabama Senator Supports Allowing Crypto in Retirement Accounts
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya