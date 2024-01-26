Advertisement
Sonala's Bonk Surpasses Shiba Inu in Trading Volume

article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Solana-based meme coin Bonk (BONK) has eclipsed Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24-hour trading volume
Fri, 26/01/2024 - 19:42
Sonala's Bonk Surpasses Shiba Inu in Trading Volume
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
The Solana-based meme coin, Bonk (BONK), has overtaken Ethereum's Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24-hour trading volume. BONK might be gearing up for a comeback after plunging from its December peak. 

A closer look at the numbers

As of the latest data, Bonk (BONK) is currently ranked 95th by market capitalization and has experienced a substantial increase in its 24-hour trading volume, reaching over $104 million. 

Despite this, it's important to note that Bonk is still down by more than 60% from its all-time high of $0.00003416 reached about a month ago

Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) holds the 11th spot with a slight price increase and a stable market cap of over $11 billion. 

Shiba Inu (SHIB), now overshadowed by Bonk in daily trading volume, sits at the 19th rank, with a market cap of approximately $5 billion. 

On the downside, Dogwifhat (WIF) and Pepe (PEPE) have seen their values decrease by 4.5% and 2.7% respectively over the past week, with Dogwifhat experiencing a significant drop in market capitalization and trading volume.

The rise and fall of Bonk

After an enormous rally, Bonk faced a steep price drop, shedding much of its gains since its peak in December. 

The token's initial surge was attributed to a frenzy in the Solana ecosystem, which saw the price of Bonk tokens increase by over 1,000%. 

This impressive run led to listings on major exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase. However, the euphoria was short-lived, as the price plunged by over 70% from its December high.

Despite the recent downturns, the Solana network continues to generate buzz with new entrants in the meme coin space. Dogwifhat (WIF), another Solana-based meme coin, has not only rebounded but also surpassed its Ethereum-based rival FLOKI in market capitalization. 

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

