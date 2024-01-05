Advertisement
AD

Solana's Bonk (BONK) 13,000% Spike, Here's What to Pay Attention To: Analyst

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Solana meme coin BONK gained nearly 13,000% in value in 2023
Fri, 5/01/2024 - 18:10
Solana's Bonk (BONK) 13,000% Spike, Here's What to Pay Attention To: Analyst
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Solana dog coin Bonk (BONK) saw stellar performance in 2023, ranking among the top gainers.

Bonk (BONK), the Solana meme coin, gained nearly 13,000% in value in 2023 as Solana ecosystem tokens surged several times in the past year.

However, the narrative seems to be shifting as traders seem to be taking profits to rotate funds into newer plays.

Solana ecosystem tokens, notably BONK, have dropped from recently set highs, hinting at profit-taking from investors who probably made significant returns on their initial positions as prices jumped.

Related
Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Rocketed 16% in Flash, Here's What Caused It

Data from CoinGecko shows meme coin Bonk (BONK) has fallen 11% in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.00001097 at the time of writing. BONK is now down 67.4% from its all-time high of $0.00003416, attained Dec. 15, 2023.

Despite the current price drop, BONK remains up 12,819.20% from its all-time low price of $0.000000086142 recorded on Dec. 29, 2022.

Crypto analyst says to keep an eye on BONK

In a tweet, crypto analyst Lark Davis, "CryptoLark," recounts the bull-driven rally experienced by several meme coins in 2023.

CryptoLark believes that things are only getting started, anticipating the end of 2024 and extending into the 2025 crypto bull run.

"We've had some decent meme coin action over the past month, but this is nothing compared to the crazy degen action we'll see during the end of the 2024–2025 crypto bull run," CryptoLark wrote in a post on X.

In this light, Lark Davis outlines 10 meme coins to keep an eye on; the top of the list is Bonk. "If Solana continues to blow up," he says, "BONK could do big things."

Related
Solana Kicks off 2024 With New Listing on This Crypto Exchange, SOL Jumps 11%

Solana has captivated most of the market's interest, becoming one of the strongest draws among on-chain traders as its general ecosystem flourished.

#BONK News #Solana News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for January 5
2024/01/05 18:08
BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for January 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP Price Analysis for January 5
2024/01/05 18:08
XRP Price Analysis for January 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP Price Approaches Key Horizontal Support Level
2024/01/05 18:08
XRP Price Approaches Key Horizontal Support Level
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Solana-based Card Strategy Racing Game MixMob Racer1 Launches with Race-to-Earn Mechanics
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana's Bonk (BONK) 13,000% Spike, Here's What to Pay Attention To: Analyst
BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for January 5
XRP Price Analysis for January 5
Show all