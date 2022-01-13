Solana's Ecosystem Solrise Hires TradFi Exec, Brings Institutions to Solana

News
Thu, 01/13/2022 - 15:49
article image
Vladislav Sopov
One of the first mainstream cryptocurrencies exchanges on Solana (SOL) shares the details of its latest hire
Solana's Ecosystem Solrise Hires TradFi Exec, Brings Institutions to Solana
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Solrise, an ecosystem of Solana-centric asset management products and crypto exchange protocols, announces the name of its new Board of Directors member.

Joseph Edwards joins Solrise as its head of financial strategy

According to the official announcement shared by the Solrise team, fintech veteran Joseph Edwards will coordinate the progress of its financial strategy.

Joseph Edwards joins Solana's Solrise: Details
Image by Solrise Finance

Prior to joining Solrise, Mr. Edwards served as head of research for institutional crypto brokerage firm Enigma Securities.

In his new role, Mr. Edwards will be responsible for cementing Solrise's positions as leading Solana-based ecosystem for institutions.

Mr. Edwards is excited about his new role and is certain that Solana's potential in the DeFi space is disruptive:

I am extremely pleased to be joining Solrise as the company looks to build out its institutional and retail offerings. I have been excited by the potential of development on Solana for a couple of years now, and the opportunity to help build in a DeFi ecosystem that remains nascent, and to play a small part in bringing it beyond that nascency, is a welcome prospect indeed.

From platform to ecosystem on Solana: What is Solrise?

Solrise develops its ecosystem of Solana-centric products: Solrise Finance, Solrise DEX and Solflare.

Related
First-Ever Solana's Permissioned DEX Unveiled by Solrise Finance and Civic Technologies: Details

As covered by U.Today previously, Solrise's DEX is the first-ever decentralized exchange on Solana. It went live in mainnet on Sept. 23, 2021.

Solrise Finance is a noncustodial asset management and trading platform, while Solflare is a leading end-user wallet for Solana's community.

#Solana News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Ripple vs. SEC: Expert Discovery Extended to Late February
01/13/2022 - 18:47
Ripple vs. SEC: Expert Discovery Extended to Late February
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image NEAR Price Prints New All-Time High on Massive Fundraising Announcement
01/13/2022 - 16:10
NEAR Price Prints New All-Time High on Massive Fundraising Announcement
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image $272 Million in Ethereum Stolen by North Korean Hackers in 2021
01/13/2022 - 15:55
$272 Million in Ethereum Stolen by North Korean Hackers in 2021
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya