Solana's Ecosystem Solrise Hires TradFi Exec, Brings Institutions to Solana

One of the first mainstream cryptocurrencies exchanges on Solana (SOL) shares the details of its latest hire

Solrise, an ecosystem of Solana-centric asset management products and crypto exchange protocols, announces the name of its new Board of Directors member.

Joseph Edwards joins Solrise as its head of financial strategy

According to the official announcement shared by the Solrise team, fintech veteran Joseph Edwards will coordinate the progress of its financial strategy.

Image by Solrise Finance

Prior to joining Solrise, Mr. Edwards served as head of research for institutional crypto brokerage firm Enigma Securities.

In his new role, Mr. Edwards will be responsible for cementing Solrise's positions as leading Solana-based ecosystem for institutions.

Mr. Edwards is excited about his new role and is certain that Solana's potential in the DeFi space is disruptive:

I am extremely pleased to be joining Solrise as the company looks to build out its institutional and retail offerings. I have been excited by the potential of development on Solana for a couple of years now, and the opportunity to help build in a DeFi ecosystem that remains nascent, and to play a small part in bringing it beyond that nascency, is a welcome prospect indeed.

From platform to ecosystem on Solana: What is Solrise?

Solrise develops its ecosystem of Solana-centric products: Solrise Finance, Solrise DEX and Solflare.

As covered by U.Today previously, Solrise's DEX is the first-ever decentralized exchange on Solana. It went live in mainnet on Sept. 23, 2021.

Solrise Finance is a noncustodial asset management and trading platform, while Solflare is a leading end-user wallet for Solana's community.