First-Ever Solana's Permissioned DEX Unveiled by Solrise Finance and Civic Technologies: Details

Novel permissioned DEX will be accessed through digital identity verification kit

Solrise Finance and Civic Technologies unveil a solution that will change the game in Solana-based fundraising for both individuals and VC funds.

Permissioned DEX launches on Solana's Project Serum

According to the press release shared with U.Today, leading Solana-centric investing platform Solrise Finance (https://solrise.finance/) has launched a permissioned decentralized exchange on the top of Serum, Solana's first DEX.

Image by Solrise Finance (https://solrise.finance/)

Technically, the new product has been created due to the collaboration between Solrise Finance and Civic Technologies, an iconic technical solutions vendor founded by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith in 2015.

The new decentralized exchange, dubbed Solrise DEX Pro, will utilize Serum's technology stack to leverage Solana throughput for the on-chain exchange of assets.

The Solrise DEX Pro release is supported by Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research, one of the largest and most influential firms in the cryptocurrency space.

Making DeFi regulatory-compliant

As emphasized by Filip Dragoslavic, co-founder of Solrise Finance, the new release will be of particular importance for institutional investors interested in the decentralized finances segment:

This is our way of bridging the world of institutions to DeFi without resorting to centralization, thanks to Civic. With Solana already being the most familiar DeFi ecosystem for traditional finance, we expect to become one of the primary hubs for institutions that wish to jump into the ecosystem.

Chris Hart, the CEO of Civic—which facilitates the digital identity verification for the new project—is certain that the data and funds of potential investors will be protected with Solrise DEX Pro:

We're building technology that thoughtfully protects individuals, their digital identities and our new financial systems. In Solrise, we’ve found a partner that shares our values and is working with us to set a higher standard that will ultimately benefit the broader industry.

Solrise DEX Pro will allow sophisticated market participants to avoid sanctions for injecting liquidity into early-stage crypto and blockchain products.