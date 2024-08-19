Solana Suffers With $39 Million in Outflows as Meme Coin Craze Ends

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The slowdown of the meme coin craze has resulted in a significant blow for Solana (SOL). Since last year, SOL has been getting major support from the intense trading activity of the Solana-based meme coin. There was a big craze for coins like dogwifhat (WIF) and Bonk (BONK) , two leading Solana meme coins in terms of market cap.

Seeing the success of these coins, other projects jumped on the bandwagon and resulted in a huge surge in trading volume on Solana. However, the market has witnessed a significant downturn in the past couple of months. It seems like the meme coin craze on Solana has ended after a broader correction on the crypto market.

The prices of WIF and BONK are down 22.1% and 12.9% in the last seven days, respectively. According to CoinGecko , the Solana meme market cap today is $5.57 billion, a significant decrease of 5.6% in the last 24 hours. Meme coins native to the Solana network have plunged in value, and some of them have been liquidated massively.

Solana sees major sentiment shift

Amid this lack of interest on the Solana meme coin market, SOL-based digital investment products have also struggled. According to CoinShares , these products witnessed outflows of $39 million over the last week. These outflows were the largest on record. CoinShares explained that this sharp decline is a direct result of the decreasing trading volumes of Solana meme coins, on which the network heavily relies.