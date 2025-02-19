Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL): Worst Drop in 3 Years, US Dollar to Decimate Bitcoin (BTC)? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprise Recovery Possible

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 19/02/2025 - 0:01
    Advertisement
    Solana (SOL): Worst Drop in 3 Years, US Dollar to Decimate Bitcoin (BTC)? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprise Recovery Possible
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Solana has just seen its biggest price drop in three years, falling 45% from its most recent high. Due to intense selling pressure, the asset — which was among the best performers during the previous bull cycle — is currently causing investors to worry about its short-term future. A strong bearish trend is indicated by SOL's decline below the pivotal 200-day moving average, which is clearly broken by key support levels on the most recent price chart. 

    This action implies that buying interest has been greatly outweighed by selling pressure, which has probably been made worse by general market worries and the recent drop in investor risk appetite. The price is now testing levels around $170 after falling below $190, a crucial support zone in the past. According to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the asset has moved into oversold territory, which may portend a relief bounce. 

    Article image
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    With the 200-day moving average breached and important psychological levels like $200 not held, there is now more selling pressure. The $160-$170 support range is an important area to keep an eye on. It is possible to anticipate additional drops to $150 or less if Solana is unable to maintain this zone. Alternatively, bullish momentum would need to reclaim the 200-day moving average and recover above $190.

    HOT Stories
    Solana (SOL): Worst Drop in 3 Years, US Dollar to Decimate Bitcoin (BTC)? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprise Recovery Possible
    Coinbase Premium Drops as Bitcoin Price Plunges to $93K
    Ripple Executive Names Main Source of 'Waste' at SEC
    Breaking: SEC Acknowleges Yet Another XRP ETF Filing

    Bitcoin under pressure

    A pivotal moment is ahead for Bitcoin as the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is showing indications of strength, which could jeopardize the upside potential of Bitcoin. Historically, there has been an inverse relationship between Bitcoin and the dollar index when the dollar appreciates Bitcoin and other risky assets typically decline. Since DXY is still trading above 106, it is unclear where Bitcoin will go in the future. 

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin is currently struggling to break out of its consolidation range, trading at about $95,700. With resistance close to $100,000 and support forming at $93,500, the asset has been moving sideways. If Bitcoin is unable to maintain this level of support, a drop toward $90,000 may be imminent. 

    Related
    'Bitcoin Doesn't Fix Anything,' Says Schiff Amid Fort Knox Debate
    Tue, 02/18/2025 - 11:53
    'Bitcoin Doesn't Fix Anything,' Says Schiff Amid Fort Knox Debate
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    In relation to a basket of foreign currencies, the dollar has recently recovered from its moving averages. This points to a potential shift in liquidity away from Bitcoin and other digital assets due to the dollar's renewed strength. Bitcoin may find it difficult to maintain any bullish recovery if the DXY keeps up its upward trajectory. Bitcoin may move toward the 200-day moving average, which is close to $85,000, if it breaks below $93,500, which could lead to a more severe correction.

    Bullish case: A break above $100,000 could rekindle bullish sentiment if Bitcoin is able to maintain its current range and the dollar declines. However, traders continue to exercise caution due to the persistence of macroeconomic uncertainty. The next course of action for Bitcoin will mostly depend on how the U.S. dollar does over the next few weeks. 

    If the dollar's strength continues, there may be more pressure on Bitcoin sellers. But if macroeconomic conditions change to favor riskier assets, Bitcoin may gain the momentum it needs to overcome significant resistance levels. 

    Shiba Inu finds hope

    Speculation regarding a possible recovery has been sparked by Shiba Inu's current hovering around its recent lows. SHIB may still be able to reverse its downward trend even though the market is not showing much upward momentum if it forms a double-bottom pattern around $0.00001485. 

    Despite consistent selling pressure, the asset has been unable to overcome significant resistance levels such as the 26 EMA. In the event that SHIB is able to maintain its current support zone and draw in fresh buying interest, a technical rebound could occur. Even though double-bottom formations have historically been a powerful reversal signal, the current market's uncertainty and low trading volume make such a move unlikely in the near future.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Fear and Greed Full Reset: $100,000 Possible?
    Tue, 02/18/2025 - 10:56
    Bitcoin (BTC) Fear and Greed Full Reset: $100,000 Possible?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    In order to confirm a recovery attempt and possibly move it toward the next resistance level at $0.000020, SHIB must regain strength above $0.00001713 in order for a bullish scenario to materialize. Even though the current state of the market indicates that there is little chance of a quick breakout, a rally to $0.000022 could occur if buying pressure increases.

    On the downside, more drops might occur if the $0.00001485 support is not maintained. The double-bottom setup would be void if there were a break below this level, which might push SHIB down to $0.00001300 or even lower.

    #Solana #Ethereum #Bitcoin

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 18, 2025 - 20:29
    Coinbase Premium Drops as Bitcoin Price Plunges to $93K
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 18, 2025 - 18:47
    Ripple Executive Names Main Source of 'Waste' at SEC
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Centralhash Highlights Profitable Opportunities in Bitcoin Cloud Mining
    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL): Worst Drop in 3 Years, US Dollar to Decimate Bitcoin (BTC)? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprise Recovery Possible
    Coinbase Premium Drops as Bitcoin Price Plunges to $93K
    Ripple Executive Names Main Source of 'Waste' at SEC
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD