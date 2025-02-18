Solana (SOL) Plummets 45% in 30 Days: 3 Key Levels to Watch Next

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana has lost almost 45% of its value in the last month due to severe downward pressure as the larger cryptocurrency market battles liquidity issues. Due to the precipitous drop, SOL has reached a pivotal point, and traders are keeping a careful eye on important price levels that could determine the asset's future course.

As the market's perception of high-risk assets declined in February, Solana's sell-off grew more severe. Risk-on traders have been discouraged from participating in Solana's ecosystem as a result of the $LIBRA meme coin's collapse, which caused investor losses of almost $100 million.

According to technical analysis, the 200-day moving average break was a crucial turning point that indicated a more extensive correction. Selling momentum increased as soon as SOL lost support at $190, driving the asset down to lower key levels.

Immediate support zone: $160. Solana broke below the 200-day moving average and is now trading at about $168. There is an immediate support zone at the $160 level that might offer short-term respite. In the event that buying pressure increases, a rebound from this area might lead to a brief recovery.

Level of critical support: $145. If $160 does not hold, SOL's next significant support is at $145, which was a potent accumulation zone during the rally in November and December of 2024. An extended decline toward lower ranges could be indicated by a breakdown below this level.

The recovery's key resistance is $210. SOL needs to recover $210 on the upside in order to stop its downward trend. Historically, this level has served as a significant resistance point and is in line with the 50-day EMA. In the absence of a robust surge above this threshold, any brief rallies may be perceived as dead-cat bounces.

Solana's future is still unclear, particularly given the low level of market liquidity. The asset might see more declines if buyer interest does not pick up at the $160 or $145 support zones. Nonetheless, a clear reclaiming of $210 would suggest a change in attitude and might pave the way for a rebound.