    Solana (SOL) Whales Capitulate? Here's How Much Will Be Sold

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 5/03/2025 - 9:30
    Solana's large investors are rapidly decreasing their holdings, as SOL is not recovering at proper pace
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Solana has been experiencing increased volatility and widespread whale activity, suggesting that sell pressure may be imminent. A significant whale has unstaked 134,902 SOL, which is worth roughly $19.3 million. The whale has put in several limit orders to sell 135,000 SOL, between $171 and $294. The price performance of SOL is under additional pressure due to this move, which raises questions about whether big holders are starting to sell their holdings

    Because their sell-offs have the potential to add a substantial amount of supply to the market, whale movements are essential in determining short-term price action. Rather than carrying out a single market dump, the current whale limit orders indicate a strategic approach by spreading sales across a broad price range.

    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This approach allows for a gradual withdrawal from holdings while reducing the immediate price shock. Historically, the market has reacted cautiously when whales unstake and place sizable sell orders. Because they are afraid of an imminent liquidation, traders might be reluctant to raise prices. If demand is unable to effectively absorb this supply, SOL may find it difficult to recover higher resistance levels, especially those around $171 and above. 

    After a brief rally, SOL has experienced a sharp retracement and is currently trading at approximately $142. The asset is having difficulty holding above important support levels, and the next significant downside threshold is $130. A decline below $120 might lead to a more widespread bearish move toward the $100 psychological support if selling pressure increases.

    For SOL to regain its bullish momentum, it must break above $167. However, strong demand and buying pressure will be needed to break this resistance because there are significant sell orders placed above $171. A whale's large sell orders could put pressure on SOL's price and create higher levels of resistance. Major holders may be looking to sell at premium prices even though this does not necessarily portend an immediate collapse. 

    SOL may stabilize and carry on its upward trend if buying interest is sustained and it absorbs the extra supply. However, the asset might experience more retracement in the days ahead if demand declines. Investors should keep a close eye on whale transactions and volume trends to predict Solana's next big move.

