    Solana Flips Ethereum Again as DEX Volume Hits $3.99 Billion

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 3/03/2025 - 14:51
    Solana and Ethereum rivalry has taken new twist, with SOL leading DEX volume
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The rivalry between Ethereum and Solana has taken a new twist with the current outlook of the DEX metrics over the past month. According to data from DeFiLlama, Solana has retained the top spot per DEX volume in the past 24 hours. This volume comes in at $3.99 billion over this period. 

    Solana edges out Ethereum again

    Solana has continued to dominate the DEX volume, despite a milder growth rate of 11% in 24 hours compared to Ethereum’s 29.24% rally. However, Ethereum recorded a lower DEX volume of $3.35 billion within the same period.

    Beyond the daily volume outlook, Solana has seen varying trends against Ethereum in this metric over the past week and month, respectively. Over the past week, the Solana chain saw its DEX volume hit $19.34 billion, outpaced by Ethereum’s $23.87 billion.

    Solana took the lead on the monthly front with more than $112.7 billion, while Ethereum recorded a little over $87 billion. The rivalry between Solana and Ethereum takes different forms at different times. 

    As reported earlier by U.Today, Solana outpaced Ethereum in transaction fees in mid-February, a time when the market experienced shifting sentiment.

    ETF to even out differences

    Despite the uptick in the Solana and Ethereum DEX metrics, the latter is still the dominant chain per overall DeFi Total Value Locked (TVL). The Ethereum TVL per DeFiLlama comes in at $53.679 billion, as against Solana’s $7.09 billion.

    According to Solana proponents, the prospective approval of a spot SOL ETF product by the United States Securities and Exchange (SEC) can make all the difference in giving the coin more of an advantage over Ethereum.

    The Ethereum ETF launched last year and currently boasts a total AUM of over $2.8 billion, per Farside Investors data. With a Solana ETF, the argument that institutional funds will enter the coin is high, boosting its core growth metrics.

    #Solana #Ethereum

