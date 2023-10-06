Solana (SOL) Tops Cardano (ADA) in Grayscale's Smart Contract Fund

Alex Dovbnya
Grayscale's Q3 portfolio update showcases a shift in the blockchain landscape as Solana edges past Cardano to become the leading asset in its Smart Contract Platform Ex-Ethereum Fund
In its recent Q3 review, Grayscale has shed light on the composition of its various funds. Notably, the Grayscale Smart Contract Platform Ex-Ethereum Fund (GSCPXE) now has Solana (SOL) in the lead.   

Solana overtakes Cardano 

Historically, Cardano (ADA) held the dominant position in the GSCPxE Fund with a weighting of 25.89% at the end of Q2 2023. However, by the end of Q3 2023, Solana (SOL) has made a notable leap to become the top holding with a weighting of 27.28%, slightly surpassing Cardano's unchanged 25.89%. 

No new tokens were added or removed from the fund. Other assets' weightings in the fund include Polygon (MATIC) at 15.01%, Polkadot (DOT) at 14.25%, Avalanche (AVAX) at 10.24%, and Cosmos (ATOM) at 7.33%.

A glimpse into Grayscale's other fund allocations 

Delving deeper into Grayscale's portfolio, the Grayscale DeFi Fund for Q3 2023 was dominated by Uniswap (UNI) at a considerable 45.46% weighting. Following UNI, Lido (LDO) comprised 19.04% of the fund, Aave (AAVE) made up 11.53%, MakerDAO (MKR) stood at 10.82%, Curve DAO Token (CRV) at 7.03%, and Synthetix (SNX) rounded off the list at 6.12%. 

Additionally, in the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, the lion's share continues to be held by Bitcoin (BTC) at a whopping 70.05%, trailed by Ethereum (ETH) at 27.02%. The remaining assets in this fund include Cardano (ADA) at 1.19%, Solana (SOL) at 0.99%, and Polygon (MATIC) at 0.75%.

