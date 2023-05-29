Solana (SOL) Sees Bullish Revival, Here's What May Be Different This Week

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The digital currency ecosystem opened with a bullish stride as different digital currencies picked up a positive growth pace after a tumultuous weekend. While Bitcoin (BTC) remains a key driver of the broader market trend, Solana (SOL) has also wriggled out of its steady loss and is on a positive growth path.

At the time of writing, Solana is changing hands at a price of $20.69, up by 2.3% over the past 24 hours and by more than 3.6% in the trailing seven-day period. The digital currency is one of the most capitalized altcoins with a relatively steady price performance in the past few months as a mix of innovations have permeated its ecosystem.

With a new week just shaping up, many eyes are on some altcoins to print and drive market momentum. Solana is worthy of being among the top picks in this regard. This is because the protocol is helping to champion the growth of its developer hub as it seeks to drive more real world utility.

The dividends of its developer activity are bound to start showing up starting this week, with an encompassing impact on the SOL price.

Variable Solana growth push

Despite being ranked as the 10th largest digital currency by market capitalization, Solana has printed more impressive milestones than most of its top competitors, including Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA).

Solana remains the only blockchain protocol with a fully functional mobile phone with a full-blown Web 3.0 theme. Dubbed Saga, the phone has been available to the public for weeks now, as reported earlier by U.Today.

Solana's strides in developing its ecosystem for everyone's use cuts across the spheres of decentralized finance (DeFi), payments, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and gaming. As a protocol, users can easily access any Web 3.0 linked resource on Solana, a prime proposition that is billed to propel its growth starting from now.