Solana (SOL) Scores New Integration With Brave Browser, Here's How This Can Boost Price

Wed, 02/08/2023 - 08:07
Godfrey Benjamin
Solana now hosted on Brave web and mobile
Solana (SOL) is currently recording a trend in its price action after securing a new partnership with the Brave New Browser. At the time of writing, the digital currency is up by 1.84% to $23.66 in what looks like the onset of a new price resurgence.

On Twitter, Brave made the announcement that Solana dApp support is now available on the browser. Brave users will now be able to connect to top Solana applications like Magic Eden, Orca, Jupiter Exchange and others to carry out their DeFi and NFT-related transactions.

The Solana integration was made possible on both the mobile and web versions of the browser. The use of the platform is encompassing and flexible, and users can earn little rewards in the form of Basic Attention Token (BAT).

The integration of Solana into Brave is bound to be beneficial for the entire Solana ecosystem considering the fact that the browser has over 62 million active users worldwide. Solana, one of the most renowned Ethereum killers, is expanding its reach to new users, and its ecosystem has its upsides in both the short and long term.

The upside is best embodied in the potential for these new users to go on a SOL acquisition spree, which could positively impact the price.

Solana needs positive fundamentals

Solana remains one of the top-performing digital currencies thus far this year; however, over the past week, the coin's growth has slowed. While its early performance in the Year-to-Date (YTD) period was fueled by the massive embrace of its sensational meme coin Bonk (BONK), the tide has somewhat shifted.

As a result, Solana requires a very unique and positive fundamental that can reenergize its ecosystem and stir the massive buying up of SOL. While its DeFi and NFT ecosystems are quite robust, Solana still has no known protocol upgrade scheduled in its roadmap, as do its competitors Cardano (ADA) and XRP.

