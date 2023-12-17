Solana (SOL) Saga Phone Sees 500% Price Surge on eBay: Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, the Solana Saga phone, launched earlier this year at a modest $600, has seen an astonishing 500% price surge on eBay, now commanding a staggering $3,000 and even more.

Advertisement

The catalyst behind this unprecedented rise is none other than the Solana-based meme token, BonkInu (BONK), which has witnessed an astronomical 19,103% surge since October.

What's the connection between a blockchain phone and a meme token? It turns out that each Solana Saga phone owner is entitled to a whopping 30 million BONKs, turning the device into an unexpected windfall. At the peak of BonkInu's meteoric rise, this translated to a cool $1,000 victory for the lucky phone owners.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: @solana SAGA phone selling for over $2,000 on the eBay Store. pic.twitter.com/HXUdeRgCSz — SolanaFloor | Powered by Step Finance (@SolanaFloor) December 17, 2023

Anticipating further gains as Solana and BONK continue their upward trajectory, enthusiasts are snatching up the limited edition phones in the hopes of experiencing a token airdrop similar to the one orchestrated by the BonkInu team earlier this year.

Adding to the craze, Solend, a prominent DeFi platform, and meme token Samoyed Coin (SAMO) have announced exclusive promotions for Saga owners, further fueling the buying spree.

Collector's item

What sets the Solana Saga phone apart is its scarcity — only around 20,000 units were ever produced. This limited run has transformed the Solana Saga into a coveted collector's item, intensifying its allure and, consequently, its price surge.

This unexpected success story at the intersection of traditional technology and the burgeoning digital economy has left many astonished. Initially dismissed as a whimsical foray by Solana into the smartphone market, the Solana Saga phone has defied expectations, proving that in the crypto market, even the most unconventional ventures can lead to remarkable and profitable outcomes.