Solana (SOL) Saga Phone Sees 500% Price Surge on eBay: Here's Why

Gamza Khanzadaev
As Solana Saga phone gains astonishing 500% on eBay, its unexpected link to surging BonkInu token turning heads of airdrop hunters
Sun, 12/17/2023 - 13:05
Solana (SOL) Saga Phone Sees 500% Price Surge on eBay: Here's Why
In a jaw-dropping turn of events, the Solana Saga phone, launched earlier this year at a modest $600, has seen an astonishing 500% price surge on eBay, now commanding a staggering $3,000 and even more.

The catalyst behind this unprecedented rise is none other than the Solana-based meme token, BonkInu (BONK), which has witnessed an astronomical 19,103% surge since October.

What's the connection between a blockchain phone and a meme token? It turns out that each Solana Saga phone owner is entitled to a whopping 30 million BONKs, turning the device into an unexpected windfall. At the peak of BonkInu's meteoric rise, this translated to a cool $1,000 victory for the lucky phone owners.

Anticipating further gains as Solana and BONK continue their upward trajectory, enthusiasts are snatching up the limited edition phones in the hopes of experiencing a token airdrop similar to the one orchestrated by the BonkInu team earlier this year.

Adding to the craze, Solend, a prominent DeFi platform, and meme token Samoyed Coin (SAMO) have announced exclusive promotions for Saga owners, further fueling the buying spree.

Collector's item

What sets the Solana Saga phone apart is its scarcity — only around 20,000 units were ever produced. This limited run has transformed the Solana Saga into a coveted collector's item, intensifying its allure and, consequently, its price surge.

This unexpected success story at the intersection of traditional technology and the burgeoning digital economy has left many astonished. Initially dismissed as a whimsical foray by Solana into the smartphone market, the Solana Saga phone has defied expectations, proving that in the crypto market, even the most unconventional ventures can lead to remarkable and profitable outcomes.

Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

