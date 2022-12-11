Solana (SOL) Remains Huge, This Data Confirms It

Sun, 12/11/2022 - 09:54
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Solana remains extremely large network despite all happenings we have witnessed in last 45 days
Solana (SOL) Remains Huge, This Data Confirms It
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Despite the doomtalk around Solana that has persisted in the industry since the FTX implosion, the network still remains one of the biggest networks in the industry. After comparing it to Ethereum, it becomes clear that Solana easily reaches the level of the second-biggest network on the market in several ways.

In one of his most recent posts, Chris Burniske shared surprising data and highlighted the fact that Solana had executed just as many NFT transactions as Ethereum to date. Such numerous transactions tied to NFT should not surprise users that much: back in 2021, Solana became one of the most popular networks among NFT creators thanks to the relatively cheap transactions and the popularity of networks in the space.

On the other hand, Ethereum's fees have been reaching obscene levels: users had no other choice but to pay up to $150 per operation on the network, making Ethereum practically unusable for the majority of users in the industry.

The same tendency became relevant for the DeFi industry. At the beginning of the bull run, the majority of decentralized applications were running on Ethereum. But as the bull market ascended toward its peak in November, the volume of decentralized solutions tilted toward alternative networks like Solana or Layer 2s, for the reason we mentioned above: extremely high fees that made the network unusable.

Related
Here's What Really Happened With Binance on Dec. 11

Unfortunately, the death of both the DeFi and the NFT industries led to a gradual outflow of funds from both Solana and Ethereum networks. While the second one is successfully holding through the bear market thanks to the variety of updates and improvements, Solana has lost most of its value and might need a lot more than just the support of retail investors to recover in the foreseeable future.

#Solana News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano Ecosystem Ends Week With Strong Growth, Here Are Key Achievements
12/11/2022 - 13:48
Cardano Ecosystem Ends Week With Strong Growth, Here Are Key Achievements
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cathie Wood Praises Bitcoin’s Resilience in Wake of FTX Crash
12/11/2022 - 13:23
Cathie Wood Praises Bitcoin’s Resilience in Wake of FTX Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Axie Infinity's AXS Spikes 22% This Week, Here's What Many Missed
12/11/2022 - 13:06
Axie Infinity's AXS Spikes 22% This Week, Here's What Many Missed
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev