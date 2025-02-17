Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Solana (SOL) Down 6% in Hours, What Indicator Suggests

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 17/02/2025 - 15:31
    Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Down 6% in Hours, What Indicator Suggests
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market is down in the early Monday trading session, with the majority of digital assets losing value.

    Advertisement

    Solana, the sixth largest cryptocurrency, is down 6% in the last 24 hours to $184 at press time against the broader crypto market’s losses of 1.22%. Solana is down nearly 10% weekly.

    Solana’s drop in the past week has coincided with a decrease in on-chain activity within the Solana ecosystem. According to Ali, a crypto analyst, the number of wallets that hold more than 100 Solana (SOL) has decreased by 2.24% in the last two weeks, from 154,653 to 151,184.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 4-Year High in Key Metric
    2025 Will Be 'Watershed Year' for Bitcoin, Bitwise CEO Predicts
    XRP Is 'Centralized Controlled Security,' Legendary Angel Investor Says
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails First Major Test, Bitcoin (BTC) Losing Fuel, XRP Ready for Another Skyrocketing Rally?

    An outflow of $772 million in USDT and USDC stablecoins from the Solana blockchain was witnessed in a week, according to on-chain analytics platform LookOnChain. During the same period, Ethereum's USDT and USDC supply increased by $1.1 billion.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Returns Below $200 as Market Stays in Red
    Wed, 02/12/2025 - 16:38
    Solana (SOL) Returns Below $200 as Market Stays in Red
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Solana's price dip also coincides with a period of increasing weakness against Ethereum. The widely monitored SOL/ETH pair has declined more than 28% since its peak on Feb. 3 and 5.2% in the last 24 hours.

    Solana drop presents silver lining

    Solana is down for the third day in a row after peaking at $205 on Feb. 14. The loss took Solana below the crucial SMA 200 mark at $183, but it has since returned above it at press time. According to CoinGlass data, Solana's open interest (OI) is rising, but OI-weighted funding rates remain negative, which explains why SOL's price is declining.

    Negative funding indicates that shorts are paying longs to keep their positions open. This bearishness has resulted in oversold conditions for SOL.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Returns to $200 Following Huge Crash, What's Next?
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 14:30
    Solana (SOL) Returns to $200 Following Huge Crash, What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to crypto analyst Ali, funding rates suggest that a few crypto assets, notably SOL, are among the most oversold currently. Oversold conditions based on funding rates imply that a significant number of leveraged traders are shorting the asset.

    In this scenario, the cost of maintaining these short positions increases, potentially triggering a reversal as traders begin to cover their shorts. For SOL, this could imply that the recent 6% loss was an overreaction, with a potential comeback or short squeeze on the horizon if the market adjusts.

    #Solana News

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 17, 2025 - 15:19
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 4-Year High in Key Metric
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 17, 2025 - 15:17
    3 Key Drivers Of Bitcoin Dominance Returning to Old Highs Named by Willy Woo
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Centralhash Highlights Profitable Opportunities in Bitcoin Cloud Mining
    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Down 6% in Hours, What Indicator Suggests
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 4-Year High in Key Metric
    3 Key Drivers Of Bitcoin Dominance Returning to Old Highs Named by Willy Woo
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD