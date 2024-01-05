Solana (SOL) Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko Reveals Startling Shift in Road Map: Details

In a major development, Anatoly Yakovenko, the co-founder of Solana (SOL), took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal a notable development in the blockchain's road map. The announcement raised eyebrows in the cryptocurrency community as Yakovenko discussed the platform's stance on Layer 2 solutions and its commitment to achieving a global atomic state machine.

Yakovenko's tweet addressed the question of whether Solana would ever require Layer 2 solutions. He emphasized that while developers are free to create Layer 2 solutions on Solana, the platform's primary goal is to synchronize a global atomic state machine as quickly as the laws of physics permit.

Will @solana ever require Layer 2 solutions? There's nothing stopping developers from creating Layer 2s on Solana. However, Solana's aim is to synchronize a global atomic state machine as fast as the laws of physics allow.



In this end state, any Layer 2, side chain, or… — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) January 5, 2024

In the envisioned end state, Yakovenko asserted that any Layer 2, side chain, or zero-knowledge proof valadium would essentially equate to the same thing — an external execution environment that cannot ensure atomic composition with the rest of the Layer 1 state.

The co-founder acknowledged the innovative nature of technologies such as side chains, data availability validating bridges and zero-knowledge proof valadiums. However, he pointed out that these solutions, while welcomed, do not expand the atomic global state machine.

Commitment to Layer 1 scaling

Yakovenko concluded by stating that Solana remains focused on scaling Layer 1 directly and enhancing the single virtual machine instance on that layer, ideally achieved through hardware upgrades in the future. This revelation showcases Solana's commitment to its unique design principles and its determination to address scalability challenges directly at the base layer.

While the crypto community has seen a proliferation of Layer 2 solutions in recent times, Solana's decision to prioritize Layer 1 scaling underscores the platform's confidence in its ability to meet global demands without resorting to external execution environments.

In a related development, Yakovenko recently shared his insights into the potential vulnerabilities of both Ethereum and Solana. He identified Ethereum's major threat as the centralization of value in execution hotspots. In contrast, he highlighted Solana's vulnerability as being tied to the importance of atomic composability in the blockchain industry — a fundamental aspect of Solana's design.

This strategic development in Solana's road map, combined with Yakovenko's analysis of potential threats, adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing narrative in the blockchain space. As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, Solana's emphasis on atomic composability and Layer 1 scaling will undoubtedly be closely monitored by industry participants and enthusiasts alike.