Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices in Green as Crypto Market Remains in Limbo

The cryptocurrency market is currently in limbo following Bitcoin's failure to gain a footing above the $38,000 level, Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are showing signs of resilience.

SOL has seen a 1.2% increase in its price. Dogecoin, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, has also experienced a modest uptick of 0.3%.

These gains come amid a backdrop where other major cryptocurrencies are in the red, with Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) being the top laggards.

Solana's dominance in the NFT sector

Solana's surge can be attributed to the success of the MadLads NFT collection, which once again topped the charts in 24-hour NFT sales volume.

This achievement shows Solana's growing dominance in the NFT space, which used to be dominated by Ethereum. As noted by Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko, there is now only one Ethereum project in the top five.

Dogecoin's moon mission

On the Dogecoin front, the DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon received approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

This approval is not just symbolic for Dogecoin enthusiasts but also marks a significant step toward the final Federal Communications Commission (FCC) license.

The leading meme coin, which is up 7.5% over the past 24 hours, is now stealing the spotlight with growing social media buzz.