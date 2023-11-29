Advertisement
Dogecoin’s Moon Mission DOGE-1 Gets NTIA Approval

article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Dogecoin-funded DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon has just cleared a significant hurdle
Wed, 11/29/2023 - 05:19
Dogecoin's Moon Mission DOGE-1 Gets NTIA Approval
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The Dogecoin-funded DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon has received approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). 

This clearance is a crucial precursor to obtaining the final Federal Communications Commission (FCC) license, which will address the X-Band and S-Band communications for the satellite. 

The upcoming mission 

Astrobotic's Peregrine Mission One, which is set to launch on Dec. 23, will carry the first physical Dogecoin token to the moon. 

The mission is a collaborative effort, with payloads from various prestigious entities, including NASA. 

Notably, it was partially funded with Dogecoin to expand the cryptocurrency's utility beyond speculative trading. 

More initiatives 

The Dogecoin community is making its mark not only on the moon but also on Earth. The Mayor of Sakura City recently acknowledged the community's generosity for the donation of a bronze statue, which has become a major tourist attraction. This act of goodwill has elevated the city's profile. 

Dogecoin, initially created as a lighthearted parody of Bitcoin, burst into the mainstream not just through its meme-driven charm but also due to its community's propensity for funding various philanthropic and innovative initiatives. 

From sponsoring a NASCAR driver to raising funds for clean water projects in developing countries, the Dogecoin community has leveraged the power of this cryptocurrency to create real-world impact.

