    Solana (SOL) Aiming Downwards, but Not for Long

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana is in downtrend, but its strength is not paramount
    Sun, 5/05/2024 - 10:30
    Solana has been experiencing a notable downtrend since April, with its price retracing from highs around $200. Currently, the asset is navigating through a challenging phase, moving downwards with signs pointing to a potential easing in this bearish momentum.

    The fading trading volume is a critical indicator suggesting that the selling activity is losing steam. This decline in volume often precedes a possible reversal as it indicates a lack of conviction in the continuation of the current trend. Solana’s price action in recent weeks further supports this, as the asset struggles to maintain downward momentum, hinting at a potential shift in market sentiment.

    SOLUSDT
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Solana is testing significant support around the $130 mark, which could play an important role in the upcoming weeks. This level has emerged as a new low point for the asset, and holding above it could be the first sign of a potential reversal, potentially marking the formation of a higher low — a bullish signal for investors looking for a turnaround.

    However, challenges remain. The 26-day EMA is acting as a strong resistance, coupled with a trend line resistance visible on the chart. These technical barriers will need to be overcome for a convincing bullish reversal. The next immediate support after $130 is around $140, coinciding with the 100-day EMA, providing another crucial level that could bolster Solana’s price if the current support holds.

    Looking ahead, the future of Solana relies on its ability to sustain above these support levels and break through key resistances. A successful breach of the 26-day EMA and the trend line could catalyze renewed interest in Solana, potentially leading to a recovery phase.

    #Solana
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

