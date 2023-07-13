Solana Q2 Performance, Here's Role Played by Its First Meme Coin

Thu, 07/13/2023 - 11:27
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Solana recorded mixture of ups and downs in second quarter, per Messari report
Solana Q2 Performance, Here's Role Played by Its First Meme Coin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Solana (SOL) is seeing a very mild resurgence in its price after a bearish opening to the trading day on Thursday. The cryptocurrency is trading at a spot price of $22.08, up by 0.98% at the time of writing and by more than 9% in the trailing week. Solana is maintaining its resilience owing in part to the released Q2 performance report from crypto analytics provider, Messari.

Solana highlights and Bonk's role

Per the insights shared by Messari, the Solana blockchain recorded its ups and downs in the second quarter, with its price valuation dropping by as much as 9%. Despite this, the token ended the quarter by retaining its spot among the top 10 most capitalized cryptocurrencies, proving it remains one of the most valuable assets.

Related
Solana LSD Skyrockets in This Key Area

For the quarter, BONK, the first meme coin in the Solana ecosystem, also impacted overall performance. Carrying over its impact in driving massive transaction volumes in the first quarter, BONK also helped push the Solana figures to new highs in May, when users interacted with an unknown smart contract.

Overall, the Solana protocol was shown to have a Nakamoto coefficient of 32 in Q2, showing its above-average decentralization compared to other Layer 1s. The second quarter also played host to the launch of Solana Mobile, the smartphone of the protocol that was open to the public for ordering in May, as reported earlier by U.Today.

Related
Solana (SOL) Outshines Ethereum in This Key Metric: Details

Eyeing new high

The Solana protocol has maintained a relatively bullish price thus far this year compared to its peers. The SOL token is currently up by 126% year-to-date (YTD), and with the positivity brewing in its ecosystem, the digital currency is now eyeing a new monthly high above $23.

In all, there is optimism that the impact of the Grizzlython event that was wrapped up in the second quarter will be reflected in the protocol in the coming years.

#Solana
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Bank of America's Shocking Anti-Crypto Move, Coinbase CEO Reacts
07/13/2023 - 11:18
Bank of America's Shocking Anti-Crypto Move, Coinbase CEO Reacts
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Could Lose Case Only on These Key Grounds, Legal Expert Says
07/13/2023 - 10:53
Ripple Lawsuit: SEC Could Lose Case Only on These Key Grounds, Legal Expert Says
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image U.Today Expands its Partnership with Investing.com, Adds Price Widgets
07/13/2023 - 10:22
U.Today Expands its Partnership with Investing.com, Adds Price Widgets
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov