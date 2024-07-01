Advertisement
AD

    Solana Meme Coin Skyrockets 1,500% After 'Roaring Kitty' Reveals This

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Solana meme token Chewy (CHWY) soared 15 times in price following disclosure by trader Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty, raising questions about possible manipulation
    Mon, 1/07/2024 - 15:17
    Solana Meme Coin Skyrockets 1,500% After 'Roaring Kitty' Reveals This
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of the meme cryptocurrency Chewy (CHWY) on the Solana blockchain has surged over 1,500% in the past 24 hours. Data from DEX Screener shows that CHWY's capitalization is approaching $10 million after this unexpected spike.

    Advertisement

    CHWY, which launched on June 27, has had a dramatic run. It first soared over 13,500%, then dropped 96% and has now pumped 15 times. 

    Related
    Mon, 06/03/2024 - 15:41
    Jim Cramer Breaks Silence on Roaring Kitty's $180 Million GameStop Bet
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 150% in Volume as July Could Be Bullish
    Satoshi-Era Ethereum Whale Wakes up With $24 Million Transfer
    Award-Winning Crypto Exchange BitMart Offers Premium Trading, Earn, and NFT Experience: Review
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Overshadows Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Key Metric
    ""
    Source: TradingView

    The latest pump, however, has a clear catalyst: Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty, disclosed a 6.6% stake in Chewy Inc. in a new SEC filing. Gill gained notoriety for his role in the 2021 GameStop short squeeze. For the record, Chewy is an online retailer specializing in pet food and products.

    Coincidence or not?

    Interestingly, Gill posted a photo of a cartoon dog on a blue background on a social media platform X three days before the meme token pump. Coincidentally, the Solana meme character Chewy appeared around the same time. 

    Gill did not mention the pet food company of the same name in his post, which leaves room for speculation about the coincidence or possible manipulation behind this spike in CHWY's value.

    Related
    Fri, 05/17/2024 - 11:39
    Dogecoin Creator Teaches GameStop Bull Roaring Kitty Major Lesson
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Adding to the intrigue, news of a class-action lawsuit against Gill over the GameStop options deal casts a shadow over this development. 

    The combination of Gill's social media activity and his SEC filing has fueled the sudden interest in the CHWY token, raising questions about the influence of the popular financial influencer on the market.

    #Roaring Kitty #Solana #Solana News #Memecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Crushing AI in Billionaire Dell's Poll
    Jul 01, 2024 - 15:11
    Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Crushing AI in Billionaire Dell's Poll
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Crucial Bitcoin Value Statement Issued by Samson Mow Based on This Metric
    Jul 01, 2024 - 15:11
    Crucial Bitcoin Value Statement Issued by Samson Mow Based on This Metric
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 150% in Volume as July Could Be Bullish
    Jul 01, 2024 - 15:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 150% in Volume as July Could Be Bullish
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cloudbet Integrates Ethena USDe (sUSDe) Stablecoin and ENA Tokens
    CARV Launches Alphanet: $35M Node Sale Propels Decentralization Milestone
    FixedFloat Exchange Issues Statement on Security Breaches and Future Enhancements
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana Meme Coin Skyrockets 1,500% After 'Roaring Kitty' Reveals This
    Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Crushing AI in Billionaire Dell's Poll
    Crucial Bitcoin Value Statement Issued by Samson Mow Based on This Metric
    Show all