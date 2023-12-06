Advertisement
AD

Solana Cofounder Just Compared Ethereum to Windows 95, Community Reacts

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Solana cofounder stokes cold war with this Ethereum comparison
Wed, 12/06/2023 - 13:07
Solana Cofounder Just Compared Ethereum to Windows 95, Community Reacts
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Solana (SOL) cofounder Anatoly Yakovenko has muddled the Ethereum (ETH) hype after he compared the smart contract pioneer to Windows 95 operating software. Speaking on the Unchained Podcast with Laura Shin, Yakovenko argues that Solana is ahead of Ethereum and can be called Windows 2000, which in the evolution of computers is a proper operating system that can process multiple applications at a time.

Advertisement

Related
'Solana (SOL) Over $100': Arthur Hayes Predicts Altcoin Season This Weekend

The Ethereum versus Solana debate is a volatile and unending one because the former pioneered the industry and set the pace for Solana. Anatoly Yakovenko himself has often come out to recuse himself from any inflammatory comparison between Solana and Ethereum, as he believes both can coexist.

However, in the podcast, the Solana cofounder said the move to build Windows 2000 is necessary as the current bottleneck in the blockchain world, where a single NFT buzz can lead to a gas fee spike in an unrelated transaction, somehow negates what the proponents of the industry are pitching.

Despite his clear position that is far from disdain for Ethereum, the community showed division in the comment, with one party supporting Ethereum and the other supporting Solana.

Who laughs last? Solana or Ethereum

There is one underlying similarity between both blockchain networks, and that is the ability to host decentralized applications (DApps). The difference lies in their respective speed, cost and general public perception.

Related
El Hippo (HIPP) and Solana (SOL) See Major Gains as Upward Trend Continues

Despite its woes, Ethereum is currently the most favored of the lot and boasts of a decentralized finance (DeFi) total value locked (TVL) of $28.661 billion against the $703.46 million of Solana. Only recently did Solana’s trading volume exceed those of Ethereum L2s for the first time.

While these figures are significant, both protocols are building for the future, and Solana’s goal remains to become the Apple of the crypto ecosystem.

The next years will determine a lot about which of the two, or other Ethereum-killers, will stand the test of time.

#Solana #Ethereum
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
2023/12/06 13:06
Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple's Metaco and IBM Join Forces, Unveil Game-Changing Crypto Solution for Banks
2023/12/06 13:06
Ripple's Metaco and IBM Join Forces, Unveil Game-Changing Crypto Solution for Banks
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple Giant as XRP Price Prints 3 Green Candles
2023/12/06 13:06
Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple Giant as XRP Price Prints 3 Green Candles
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Solana Cofounder Just Compared Ethereum to Windows 95, Community Reacts
Solana Cofounder Just Compared Ethereum to Windows 95, Community Reacts
Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
Massive 355 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Hits $0.00001
Ripple's Metaco and IBM Join Forces, Unveil Game-Changing Crypto Solution for Banks
Ripple's Metaco and IBM Join Forces, Unveil Game-Changing Crypto Solution for Banks
Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple Giant as XRP Price Prints 3 Green Candles
Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple Giant as XRP Price Prints 3 Green Candles
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop From Binance
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop From Binance
Bitcoin Developers to Kill Ordinals, War in BTC Community Begins
Bitcoin Developers to Kill Ordinals, War in BTC Community Begins
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43K, Analyst Predicts Short-Term Peak Amid Spot ETF Buzz
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $43K, Analyst Predicts Short-Term Peak Amid Spot ETF Buzz
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong
Bitcoin (BTC) Still Targets $1 Million, Per Samson Mow, As He Says Balaji Srinivasan Got Timing Wrong
Avalanche (AVAX) Enters Top 10 After 105% Growth Sprint
Avalanche (AVAX) Enters Top 10 After 105% Growth Sprint
Dogecoin's Birthday: DOGE Price Celebrates With $0.01 Triumph, But Everyone Waits for Elon Musk
Dogecoin's Birthday: DOGE Price Celebrates With $0.01 Triumph, But Everyone Waits for Elon Musk
Show all
Advertisement
AD