'Solana (SOL) Over $100': Arthur Hayes Predicts Altcoin Season This Weekend

Former BitMex CEO Arthur Hayes has hinted at a potential altcoin season this weekend, focusing on the possibility of Solana (SOL) surpassing the $100 mark. He shared his anticipation on social media, calling for a weekend of positive market movements.

Hayes, known for his keen insights into market trends, suggests that SOL, currently trading at $63.2, could experience a staggering 66.6% growth in the coming days.

This forecast comes amid Solana's impressive rally over the past two months, witnessing a remarkable surge of over 200% since mid-October. If Hayes' projections hold true, it could mark a substantial milestone for the popular token.

In the context of Bitcoin (BTC) consistently reaching local highs and currently priced around $44,000, Hayes' optimism for altcoins gains relevance. Market conditions align with his expectations, suggesting the possibility of an altcoin season gathering momentum over the weekend.

SOL to USD by CoinMarketCap

Hayes, who foresaw an eventful December for the crypto market, has maintained a bullish outlook throughout the year. His past accurate predictions lend credibility to the notion of SOL potentially reaching new heights this weekend.

As the crypto community awaits the outcome of Hayes' forecast, attention remains focused on Solana's performance and the potential for it to break the $100 barrier. All crypto investors and enthusiasts are keenly observing the market for developments that may signal the onset of an altcoin season.

The weekend holds promise for those looking to capitalize on the anticipated market movements, with SOL taking center stage in the crypto conversation.