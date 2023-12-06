Advertisement
AD

'Solana (SOL) Over $100': Arthur Hayes Predicts Altcoin Season This Weekend

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Crypto enthusiasts on high alert as Arthur Hayes predicts weekend altcoin surge, honing in on Solana's (SOL) bid to surpass $100
Wed, 12/06/2023 - 09:01
'Solana (SOL) Over $100': Arthur Hayes Predicts Altcoin Season This Weekend
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Former BitMex CEO Arthur Hayes has hinted at a potential altcoin season this weekend, focusing on the possibility of Solana (SOL) surpassing the $100 mark. He shared his anticipation on social media, calling for a weekend of positive market movements.

Advertisement

Hayes, known for his keen insights into market trends, suggests that SOL, currently trading at $63.2, could experience a staggering 66.6% growth in the coming days.

Related
'Send Bitcoin (BTC) to the Moon': Arthur Hayes Awaits December Gifts

This forecast comes amid Solana's impressive rally over the past two months, witnessing a remarkable surge of over 200% since mid-October. If Hayes' projections hold true, it could mark a substantial milestone for the popular token.

In the context of Bitcoin (BTC) consistently reaching local highs and currently priced around $44,000, Hayes' optimism for altcoins gains relevance. Market conditions align with his expectations, suggesting the possibility of an altcoin season gathering momentum over the weekend.

""
SOL to USD by CoinMarketCap

Hayes, who foresaw an eventful December for the crypto market, has maintained a bullish outlook throughout the year. His past accurate predictions lend credibility to the notion of SOL potentially reaching new heights this weekend.

Related
Solana (SOL) at $61 Is Perfect Steal, 3 Reasons SOL Is Billed for More

As the crypto community awaits the outcome of Hayes' forecast, attention remains focused on Solana's performance and the potential for it to break the $100 barrier. All crypto investors and enthusiasts are keenly observing the market for developments that may signal the onset of an altcoin season. 

The weekend holds promise for those looking to capitalize on the anticipated market movements, with SOL taking center stage in the crypto conversation.

#Solana #SOL News #Solana News #Arthur Hayes
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Legendary Trader John Bolllinger Shares His Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
2023/12/06 09:00
Legendary Trader John Bolllinger Shares His Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image This Trader Is Bullish on Shiba Inu (SHIB)
2023/12/06 09:00
This Trader Is Bullish on Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP's Unprecedented Move: What Was It and How Can It Affect Future Movement?
2023/12/06 09:00
XRP's Unprecedented Move: What Was It and How Can It Affect Future Movement?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

'Solana (SOL) Over $100': Arthur Hayes Predicts Altcoin Season This Weekend
'Solana (SOL) Over $100': Arthur Hayes Predicts Altcoin Season This Weekend
Legendary Trader John Bolllinger Shares His Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
Legendary Trader John Bolllinger Shares His Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
This Trader Is Bullish on Shiba Inu (SHIB)
This Trader Is Bullish on Shiba Inu (SHIB)
XRP's Unprecedented Move: What Was It and How Can It Affect Future Movement?
XRP's Unprecedented Move: What Was It and How Can It Affect Future Movement?
This Key Cardano Metric Just Reached Highest Level Since March 2022
This Key Cardano Metric Just Reached Highest Level Since March 2022
SHIB Price Analysis for December 5
SHIB Price Analysis for December 5
Bitcoin (BTC) Keeps Gaining Ground Against Ethereum (ETH)
Bitcoin (BTC) Keeps Gaining Ground Against Ethereum (ETH)
XRP Stash Sold on Bitstamp Crypto Exchange at Loss: Details
XRP Stash Sold on Bitstamp Crypto Exchange at Loss: Details
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $42,000; Here's One Major Bullish Sign
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $42,000; Here's One Major Bullish Sign
$1.6 Billion Profit Made on SHIB, ETH in One Year by Smart Whale: Details
$1.6 Billion Profit Made on SHIB, ETH in One Year by Smart Whale: Details
Show all
Advertisement
AD