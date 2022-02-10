Solana, Cardano, XRP Drop Lower as Bitcoin Gets Hit by High U.S. Inflation

Bitcoin dropped to an intraday low, pushing the rest of the crypto market lower

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market has taken a drubbing after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. consumer price index had risen to its highest level since 1982.



Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency, has edged 2.76% lower on the news, dropping to an intraday low of $43,417 on the Bitstamp exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and other altcoins dipped in tandem with the king.



The CPI has increased by 0.6% over the past month, beating analysts' expectations.