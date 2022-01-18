Mike Novogratz Issues Bearish Warning About Crypto

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent tweet, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz issued a bearish warning about cryptocurrencies and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite stock market index, claiming that they will remain under pressure as long as rates go higher.

Tens, bonds breaking down. As long as rates go higher we will see pressure on Nasdaq and crypto. 2% seems a logical target for tens. — Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) January 18, 2022

Bitcoin is the red this Tuesday, dipping to an intraday low of $41,650 earlier today.



The flagship cryptocurrency is trading in line with the U.S. stock market. The S&P 500 and the Dow are down 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively, at the time of writing.



A Treasury sell-off appears to be the main culprit behind the ongoing stock market correction. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, the most widely tracked rate, recently reached a two-year peak of 1.857%. Novogratz says that 2% seems like a logical target for him, which means that there could be more downside for cryptocurrencies.