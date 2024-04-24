Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Mysterious 3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer Raises Questions

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Recent transfer of 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB), reportedly involving Robinhood's wallets, has drawn attention and raised questions
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 9:25
    Mysterious 3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer Raises Questions
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A significant transfer of three trillion Shiba Inu tokens (SHIB) has recently emerged on the crypto market, prompting scrutiny and speculation regarding its implications. The transaction, valued at approximately $79.497 million, was revealed through a report from Whale Alert, a platform specializing in tracking large-scale cryptocurrency movements.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Binance Announces Massive Giveaway for SHIB, PEPE, DOGE and Other Meme Coin Traders

    According to the report, the transfer occurred between undisclosed wallets, shrouding the identities of the parties involved in secrecy. However, amid the enigma, one entity has emerged from the shadows – Robinhood, the renowned American brokerage giant. 

    Etherscan data revealed that one of the recipient addresses belonged to Robinhood, hinting at the company's involvement in this cryptic transaction.

    Despite the initial conjecture of the transfer involving unknown whales manipulating the SHIB market, further analysis by Arkham dispelled such notions. It elucidated that the transfer merely entailed an internal maneuver between two Robinhood wallets – from "0x73AF" to "0x2eFB."

    The former, hosting a significant SHIB stash of 4.13 trillion tokens, witnessed its holdings transferred to the latter, boosting its SHIB position to a commanding 6.179 trillion, valued at $167.87 million.

    Related
    372 Million SHIB Out of 411 Million Scorched by Awakened Dormant Whale: Details

    The motives behind Robinhood's substantial SHIB transfer remain a subject of speculation within the cryptocurrency community. The community is keen to understand the strategic implications of such movements within the platforms' ecosystem and their potential impact on broader market dynamics. This transaction has also shed light on the broader crypto holdings of these wallets, estimated to be close to $1 billion.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Extends Into Inflow Streak
    2024/04/24 09:21
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Extends Into Inflow Streak
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image 300 Million DOGE Mysteriously Sent to Robinhood As Price On Verge of Breakout
    2024/04/24 09:21
    300 Million DOGE Mysteriously Sent to Robinhood As Price On Verge of Breakout
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Here’s How Much Bitcoin Tesla Now Holds
    2024/04/24 09:21
    Here’s How Much Bitcoin Tesla Now Holds
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Me3 Launches Private Sale on Yield App: Revolutionising Fan Engagement and Digital Asset Ownership
    SKALE Network Solves Scalability, Q1 Adoption Soars On Gas-Less Blockchain
    Pre-Registration is Now Open for Galactix.io: The Future of Crypto Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mysterious 3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer Raises Questions
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Extends Into Inflow Streak
    300 Million DOGE Mysteriously Sent to Robinhood As Price On Verge of Breakout
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD