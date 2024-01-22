Advertisement
AD

Solana-Based Meme Coin Upstart Overtakes Pepe in Trading Volume

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Solana-based meme coin surpasses Ethereum peer Pepe (PEPE) in daily trading volume
Mon, 22/01/2024 - 15:40
Solana-Based Meme Coin Upstart Overtakes Pepe in Trading Volume
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The Solana-based meme coin known as dogwifhat (WIF) has outstripped Pepe (PEPE) in 24-hour trading volume, according to data provided by CoinGecko

The trading volume for dogwifhat reached $36.6 million, surpassing that of the long-standing favorite, Pepe, which recorded a volume of $35.6 million, marking a new milestone for the up-and-coming digital asset.

Top meme coins by trading volume

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have long been the titans of the meme cryptocurrency space by trading volume, but the landscape is rapidly changing. 

Dogecoin maintains a commanding lead with a 24-hour volume of $657,577,938, while Shiba Inu follows with $130.4 million.

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) to Rally in 2024? Hidden On-Chain Data Unveils Secrets

However, fresh entrants like Bonk (BONK) and Memecoin (MEME) are also making waves, with respective trading volumes of $51.2 million and $47.6 million. 

Dogwifhat, previously ranked lower, has seen a significant upswing in trading activity, surpassing Pepe. 

More recognition for Wif

The dogwifhat meme coin is gaining traction, not just in terms of trading volume but also recognition within the cryptocurrency trading platforms. 

Binance Futures recently announced the launch of a perpetual contract with up to 50x leverage, amplifying the visibility and potential liquidity of the meme coin. The top markets for dogwifhat by trading volume include decentralized and centralized exchanges like Raydium and Gate.io, indicating a broadening appeal among both decentralized finance (DeFi) enthusiasts and traditional traders.

This burgeoning recognition is buoyed by a resurgence in interest in Solana-based meme coins. On-chain metrics have indicated a spike in network activity for Solana, and by extension, tokens like dogwifhat, which recently saw a substantial rally before stabilizing.

The meme coin's value is rooted in the virality of its associated imagery — a dog with a hat — and the meme "wif hat" that has caught on in the crypto community.

#PEPE #Solana News #Meme Cryptocurrencies
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 22
2024/01/22 15:38
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image No SHIB, BONE Airdrops: Shiba Inu Community Gets Urgent Warning
2024/01/22 15:38
No SHIB, BONE Airdrops: Shiba Inu Community Gets Urgent Warning
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Crypto Liquidations Hit $138 Million: What Happened?
2024/01/22 15:38
Crypto Liquidations Hit $138 Million: What Happened?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Blocksquare Announces Major Listing Of Its Native Governance Token BST On BitMart
Exverse.io Integrates with Aethir's Infrastructure for Enhanced Gaming Accessibility
ApeX Protocol Unveils Trade-to-Earn Round 2 with Enhanced Rewards Pool & Extra Layers of Incentives
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana-Based Meme Coin Upstart Overtakes Pepe in Trading Volume
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 22
No SHIB, BONE Airdrops: Shiba Inu Community Gets Urgent Warning
Show all