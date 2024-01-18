Dogecoin (DOGE) to Rally in 2024? Hidden On-Chain Data Unveils Secrets

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As we move through 2024, Dogecoin has shown a potential for substantial price growth in the foreseeable future. The meme coin has achieved significant milestones, including surpassing five million addresses with a balance and witnessing a substantial spike in transactions back in December. These achievements have not only showcased Dogecoin's growing market placement but also hinted at an underlying resilience.

The gust of activity toward the end of the last year spurred a notable price increase in January. However, the market's volatility has since led to a price correction, positioning over half of Dogecoin holders at a profit level reminiscent of early November 2023. This benchmark could be a critical inflection point, offering a potential springboard for a future rally.

Analyzing the provided Dogecoin chart reveals a market at a crossroads. The price action indicates consolidation around the $0.08 mark, with Dogecoin trading between its moving averages, which typically act as dynamic levels of support and resistance. The key local resistance stands firm at around $0.084, while the support level hovers near $0.077. Decisive movement beyond these bounds could signal the next trend for Dogecoin.

Considering the on-chain data and current market conditions, a potential price movement scenario for Dogecoin seems cautiously optimistic. If the support level can sustain the pressure and transaction volumes continue to rise, a breakout above the resistance level may be on the horizon. Such a scenario could trigger a rally, especially if broader crypto market sentiment remains bullish.

On the contrary, should the support give way under bearish market forces, we may witness a retest of lower price levels, potentially challenging the sub-$0.07 areas. Investors should be cautious and track a volume-supported move as an indicator of the strength of the subsequent price action.