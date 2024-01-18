Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin (DOGE) to Rally in 2024? Hidden On-Chain Data Unveils Secrets

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Dogecoin to have unexpectedly strong performance in 2024, suggests on-chain data
Thu, 18/01/2024 - 8:45
Dogecoin (DOGE) to Rally in 2024? Hidden On-Chain Data Unveils Secrets
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As we move through 2024, Dogecoin has shown a potential for substantial price growth in the foreseeable future. The meme coin has achieved significant milestones, including surpassing five million addresses with a balance and witnessing a substantial spike in transactions back in December. These achievements have not only showcased Dogecoin's growing market placement but also hinted at an underlying resilience.

Advertisement

The gust of activity toward the end of the last year spurred a notable price increase in January. However, the market's volatility has since led to a price correction, positioning over half of Dogecoin holders at a profit level reminiscent of early November 2023. This benchmark could be a critical inflection point, offering a potential springboard for a future rally.

DOGEUSDT Chart
DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

Analyzing the provided Dogecoin chart reveals a market at a crossroads. The price action indicates consolidation around the $0.08 mark, with Dogecoin trading between its moving averages, which typically act as dynamic levels of support and resistance. The key local resistance stands firm at around $0.084, while the support level hovers near $0.077. Decisive movement beyond these bounds could signal the next trend for Dogecoin.

Related
Top Ripple Lawyer Says Coinbase Is Fighting Against “Broken Regulator”

Considering the on-chain data and current market conditions, a potential price movement scenario for Dogecoin seems cautiously optimistic. If the support level can sustain the pressure and transaction volumes continue to rise, a breakout above the resistance level may be on the horizon. Such a scenario could trigger a rally, especially if broader crypto market sentiment remains bullish.

On the contrary, should the support give way under bearish market forces, we may witness a retest of lower price levels, potentially challenging the sub-$0.07 areas. Investors should be cautious and track a volume-supported move as an indicator of the strength of the subsequent price action.

#Dogecoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Just Woke up and Bought Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB)
2024/01/18 08:43
Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Just Woke up and Bought Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Peter Schiff Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Underperformance
2024/01/18 09:02
Peter Schiff Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Underperformance
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Top Ripple Lawyer Says Coinbase Is Fighting Against “Broken Regulator”
2024/01/18 08:43
Top Ripple Lawyer Says Coinbase Is Fighting Against “Broken Regulator”
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

LogX Integrates Orderly Network to Revolutionize DeFi Perps Trading
Coinbarpay Introduces a Brand New Ecosystem Cryptocurrency on XDB CHAIN to Expand the Adoption of Crypto Payments Globally
Kabuni Celebrates “Stake a Future” Launch with 10,000 Steamboat Willie-Inspired NFTs
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Dogecoin (DOGE) to Rally in 2024? Hidden On-Chain Data Unveils Secrets
Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Just Woke up and Bought Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Peter Schiff Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Underperformance
Show all