    Solana-based Meme Coin MOODENG Surges Nearly 100%. Is Crash Inevitable?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Will the new meme coin upstart manage to retain its popularity?
    Fri, 27/09/2024 - 18:39
    Solana-based Meme Coin MOODENG Surges Nearly 100%. Is Crash Inevitable?
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Moo Deng (MOODENG), a Solana-based meme coin, has surged by more nearly 100% over the past 24 hours. 

    The token is, of course, inspired by female pygmy hippo Moo Deng, which recently became an internet sensation. 

    Advertisement

    The pygmy hippo Khao Kheow Open Zoo, a massive zoo in Si Racha, Thailand, managed to attain global popularity because of 31-year-old zookeeper Atthapon Nundee. 

    For years, he would post adorable animals from his zoo on social media. His moment finally arrived earlie this year because of Moo Deng.

    HOT Stories
    Solana-based Meme Coin MOODENG Surges Nearly 100%. Is Crash Inevitable?
    Bitcoin Records Crucial Bullish Signal as It Reclaims $66K
    3 XRP Price Levels to Watch Now, Most Important Solana (SOL) Test Coming, Dogecoin's (DOGE) Biggest Breakthrough in 70 Days
    Ripple's Top Bosses to Appear at Federal Reserve Event

    The pudgy two-month old hippo has become so famous that cars have started lining up in front of the zoo. 

    card

    Meme coins aficionados have naturally decided to capitalize on the new meme sensation with the token. A trader, who some believe is an insider, managed to turn just $800 into millions of dollars by buying the meme coin. 

    Advertisement

    It remains to be seen whether the upstart meme coin inspired the baby hippo will be able to challenge some of the market leaders. Its market cap has already approached the $250 million mark following the recent price spike. 

    Some pundits expect the meme coin to be just a flash in the pan just like some of the rival celebrity meme coins that managed to reach impressive market cars in early summer only to lose the vast majority of their value. 

    The future of the meme coin will, of course, depend on whether or not Moo Deng will manage to sustain its popularity after recently surpassing Ethereum on Google Trends 

    For comparison Fiona, a common river hippopotamus fromt he Cincinnati Zoo, also became a viral in viral sensation in 2017.  According to The New York Times, it continues to attract visitors. 

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Solana News #MOODENG News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 27, 2024 - 17:34
    Bitcoin Records Crucial Bullish Signal as It Reclaims $66K
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Sep 27, 2024 - 16:16
    SHI Stablecoin May Be Launched Soon, Ripple Cofounder's Alleged 30 Million XRP Coinbase Move Worries Community, Another Satoshi-Era Wallet Gets Activated: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FoxLetFun Token is About to Skyrocket – Get FLF at the Best Price While You Can!
    BitcoinFi Accelerator Unveils Revolutionary Pre-Seed Support Program for Bitcoin Developers
    TOKEN2049 Doubles Down On Record Shattering Success: The World’s Largest Crypto Event With 20,000 Attendees and 800 Side Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana-based Meme Coin MOODENG Surges Nearly 100%. Is Crash Inevitable?
    Bitcoin Records Crucial Bullish Signal as It Reclaims $66K
    SHI Stablecoin May Be Launched Soon, Ripple Cofounder's Alleged 30 Million XRP Coinbase Move Worries Community, Another Satoshi-Era Wallet Gets Activated: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD