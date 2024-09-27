Solana-based Meme Coin MOODENG Surges Nearly 100%. Is Crash Inevitable?

Moo Deng (MOODENG), a Solana-based meme coin, has surged by more nearly 100% over the past 24 hours.



The token is, of course, inspired by female pygmy hippo Moo Deng, which recently became an internet sensation.

The pygmy hippo Khao Kheow Open Zoo, a massive zoo in Si Racha, Thailand, managed to attain global popularity because of 31-year-old zookeeper Atthapon Nundee.

For years, he would post adorable animals from his zoo on social media. His moment finally arrived earlie this year because of Moo Deng.

The pudgy two-month old hippo has become so famous that cars have started lining up in front of the zoo.



Meme coins aficionados have naturally decided to capitalize on the new meme sensation with the token. A trader, who some believe is an insider, managed to turn just $800 into millions of dollars by buying the meme coin.

It remains to be seen whether the upstart meme coin inspired the baby hippo will be able to challenge some of the market leaders. Its market cap has already approached the $250 million mark following the recent price spike.

Some pundits expect the meme coin to be just a flash in the pan just like some of the rival celebrity meme coins that managed to reach impressive market cars in early summer only to lose the vast majority of their value.

The future of the meme coin will, of course, depend on whether or not Moo Deng will manage to sustain its popularity after recently surpassing Ethereum on Google Trends

For comparison Fiona, a common river hippopotamus fromt he Cincinnati Zoo, also became a viral in viral sensation in 2017. According to The New York Times, it continues to attract visitors.