Snoop Dogg's Son Is a Die-Hard Cardano Supporter, Teases Upcoming NFT Release

Tue, 05/31/2022 - 10:22
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Champ Medici might gain a larger presence on Cardano network
Champ Medici, a crypto investor and NFT artist, has expressed his strong belief in the Cardano ecosystem and its creator, Charles Hoskinson, while teasing upcoming music content for Cardano. Champ Medici might gain a larger presence on the Cardano network as a result of the impending release.

Snoop Dogg, alias Cozomo Medici, and his son, Champ Medici, launched their official collaboration with Cardano-based NFT project Clay Nation in April, delivering iconic clay animations, land pitches and unlockable music content to Cardano.

Over five million NFTs have been minted on the Cardano network. The number of native assets issued on the Cardano blockchain is currently 5,030,192, according to pool.pm data, with 54,897 distinct minting policies.

The increase in the number of minted non-fungible art and projects is tied to the expansion of the Cardano network. According to CoinMarketCap data, Cardano is the sixth largest cryptocurrency with a market valuation of $22.29 billion at the time of writing.

ADA's price rises 28% as development activity reaches highest levels

On May 27, the ADA price fell to $0.44 before rebounding. ADA was trading up 28.40% at $0.669 at the time of publication, marking the fourth straight day of positive price activity. ADA hit intraday highs of $0.689 earlier today and is up 28.93% in the last week.

Speaking on the recent price increase on ADA, on-chain analytics firm Santiment noted a corresponding increase in development activity, stating, "Cardano is one of many altcoins that have enjoyed a great start to the week, currently +13% in the past 24 hours. Development activity has hit AllTimeHigh levels, as ADA's team worked on innovating while prices were suppressed."

According to recent statistics shared by IOHK regarding the network, currently, 986 projects are building on Cardano, up from 943 previously. A total of 88 projects have recently been launched on Cardano, while the number of NFT projects has risen to 5,727.

