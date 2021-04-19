SNICKERS Now on Dogecoin Train as Meme Coin Surges 30 Percent

News
Mon, 04/19/2021 - 19:27
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Major corporations are now weaponizing joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin for marketing purposes
SNICKERS Now on Dogecoin Train as Meme Coin Surges 30 Percent
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

One of the biggest brand names of the Mars Inc. candy empire is now promoting meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.   

The official Twitter accounts of Snickers chocolate bars has posted a Doge-themed pack with the #DogeDay hashtag.  

Dogecoin
Image by twitter.com

Mars Inc. isn’t going as far as releasing a limited-edition Snickers bar for DOGe investors, warning that it was only a “cool gif.”

Related
Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Is Going to Put Dogecoin on the Moon

Prior to that, Dogecoin was actively shilled by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, rapper Snoop Dogg, and restaurateur Guy Fieri among other celebrities.

Dogecoin remains on everyone’s lips after storming into the CoinMarketCap top 5 last week and taking the most recent market correction on the chin. Its market capitalization is now comfortably sitting above the $50 billion level after adding over 30 percent earlier today. 

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bank of America’s April Survey Says Bitcoin Is a Bubble
News
04/13/2021 - 14:47

Bank of America’s April Survey Says Bitcoin Is a Bubble
Alex Dovbnya
article image Terra Virtua NFT Team Partners with Casper Labs to Achieve Tamper-Proof Authenticity
News
04/14/2021 - 15:36

Terra Virtua NFT Team Partners with Casper Labs to Achieve Tamper-Proof Authenticity
Vladislav Sopov
article image Brevan Howard's $5.6 Billion Hedge Fund Gets Into Crypto
News
04/15/2021 - 16:28

Brevan Howard's $5.6 Billion Hedge Fund Gets Into Crypto
Alex Dovbnya
thecryptobuds