SNICKERS Now on Dogecoin Train as Meme Coin Surges 30 Percent

Major corporations are now weaponizing joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin for marketing purposes

One of the biggest brand names of the Mars Inc. candy empire is now promoting meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

The official Twitter accounts of Snickers chocolate bars has posted a Doge-themed pack with the #DogeDay hashtag.

Mars Inc. isn’t going as far as releasing a limited-edition Snickers bar for DOGe investors, warning that it was only a “cool gif.”



Prior to that, Dogecoin was actively shilled by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, rapper Snoop Dogg, and restaurateur Guy Fieri among other celebrities.

Dogecoin remains on everyone’s lips after storming into the CoinMarketCap top 5 last week and taking the most recent market correction on the chin. Its market capitalization is now comfortably sitting above the $50 billion level after adding over 30 percent earlier today.