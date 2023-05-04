Snapmuse.io Debuts on Polygon with YouTube Sensation Mariana Avila

Snapmuse.io unveiled its innovative platform on the Polygon network, targeting creators, fans and collectors. To celebrate the occasion, YouTube influencer Mariana Avila became the first creator to share her CreatorPass on Snapmuse.io with her 30 million followers across multiple platforms.

The campaign began on April 29, with Mariana gifting fans an exclusive NFT for registering on Snapmuse.io. With a strong presence in the LATAM region, Mariana boasts 9.5 million YouTube subscribers and 16 million TikTok followers. Upon completing registration, fans can claim Mariana's NFT gift, which provides access to her new music video premiere during an online event on May 4.

Snapmuse.io addresses the monetization challenges creators face by offering them a direct route to increased revenue while simultaneously strengthening community bonds and offering fan rewards.

Moris Alhale, Snapmuse.io's CEO, said, "We've worked with creators for years and learned about the difficulties they encounter when seeking funding to expand their channels and connect with their communities on a deeper level. Snapmuse.io was created to help them surmount these obstacles."

The platform seamlessly blends Web2 and Web3 audiences by combining NFTs, blockchain infrastructure and an intuitive user experience. Snapmuse.io provides creators with a new means of monetizing their work while promoting fan engagement through various incentives and rewards. In return, fans can obtain CreatorPasses that grant three-month access to exclusive channels offering unique rewards and benefits.

Snapmuse.io unites creators, fans and collectors, allowing creators to mobilize their communities and provide fan rewards based on tangible value. The platform encourages creators to offer engagement-based community rewards to their most loyal supporters.