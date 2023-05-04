Snapmuse.io Debuts on Polygon with YouTube Sensation Mariana Avila

Thu, 05/04/2023 - 13:00
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Snapmuse utilizes decentralized technologies to connect fans with their favorite creators
Snapmuse.io Debuts on Polygon with YouTube Sensation Mariana Avila
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Snapmuse.io unveiled its innovative platform on the Polygon network, targeting creators, fans and collectors. To celebrate the occasion, YouTube influencer Mariana Avila became the first creator to share her CreatorPass on Snapmuse.io with her 30 million followers across multiple platforms.

The campaign began on April 29, with Mariana gifting fans an exclusive NFT for registering on Snapmuse.io. With a strong presence in the LATAM region, Mariana boasts 9.5 million YouTube subscribers and 16 million TikTok followers. Upon completing registration, fans can claim Mariana's NFT gift, which provides access to her new music video premiere during an online event on May 4.

Snapmuse.io addresses the monetization challenges creators face by offering them a direct route to increased revenue while simultaneously strengthening community bonds and offering fan rewards.

Moris Alhale, Snapmuse.io's CEO, said, "We've worked with creators for years and learned about the difficulties they encounter when seeking funding to expand their channels and connect with their communities on a deeper level. Snapmuse.io was created to help them surmount these obstacles."

The platform seamlessly blends Web2 and Web3 audiences by combining NFTs, blockchain infrastructure and an intuitive user experience. Snapmuse.io provides creators with a new means of monetizing their work while promoting fan engagement through various incentives and rewards. In return, fans can obtain CreatorPasses that grant three-month access to exclusive channels offering unique rewards and benefits.

Snapmuse.io unites creators, fans and collectors, allowing creators to mobilize their communities and provide fan rewards based on tangible value. The platform encourages creators to offer engagement-based community rewards to their most loyal supporters.

#Web 3.0 #NFT
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano's Long-awaited Scaling Protocol Hydra Goes Live on Mainnet: Details
05/04/2023 - 12:58
Cardano's Long-awaited Scaling Protocol Hydra Goes Live on Mainnet: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image I'm Bitcoiner, John Lennon's Son Proclaims
05/04/2023 - 12:36
I'm Bitcoiner, John Lennon's Son Proclaims
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Joins Party: LimeWire Now Accepting ADA for Token Sale
05/04/2023 - 12:17
Cardano Joins Party: LimeWire Now Accepting ADA for Token Sale
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev