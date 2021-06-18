Bitcoin Plunges to $35K, but Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer Has One Reason to Remain Bullish

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, plunged to an intraday low of $35,143 at 6:57 p.m. on the Bitstamp exchange.
The crypto king has now erased all of the gains it made throughout the week.
While Bitcoin’s one-day chart may look grim, Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity, stands by his bullish “double-bottom” thesis.
Related markets often give important signals at tops and bottoms.
Still, the Fidelity executive notes that Bitcoin needs to hold above $41,000 to avoid a fifth wave, which would result in a collapse to $23,076.