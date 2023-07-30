Singapore's QCP Capital Bullish on Crypto: Unveils Epic Bitcoin (BTC) Strategy

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent market update, QCP Capital, a prominent crypto asset trading firm based in Singapore, expressed its optimism toward Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) amid an environment of nonchalance toward macroeconomic headlines and traditional market fluctuations. Notably, the report highlights that the correlation between leading cryptocurrencies and conventional macro drivers such as the USD and equities has plummeted to almost zero.

Despite the prevailing sideways trading in the market since the recent surge triggered by the XRP ruling, QCP Capital foresees an impending surge in volatility and a potentially substantial price upswing for BTC toward the end of this year and well into the next. The firm attributes this optimistic outlook to two critical factors: the forthcoming spot Bitcoin ETF ruling and the highly anticipated halving of Bitcoin.

QCP Capital has shown particular enthusiasm for a highly successful strategy that has displayed immense promise in navigating the current sideways market. Dubbed "Accumulators," this strategy is tailored to cater to professional and accredited investors, presenting them with an enticing opportunity to acquire BTC or ETH on a weekly basis at a generous 10% discount to the spot price, given it stays within a predetermined range.

Within the context of a medium-term range market exhibiting a bullish long-term bias, the strategy serves as a method to systematically procure coins at a discounted rate before significant price movements occur, effectively avoiding undesirable price levels in the unpredictable intraday market, as per QCP Capital's conviction.

Should a substantial price shift transpire before the set period of 20 weeks elapses, QCP Capital suggests that investors can strategically restructure their trades to capitalize on such opportunities.