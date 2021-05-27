Sichuan Government to Discuss Bitcoin Mining Ban

News
Thu, 05/27/2021 - 05:42
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Sichuan government will discuss the implications of a Bitcoin mining ban
Sichuan Government to Discuss Bitcoin Mining Ban
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Sichuan regulatory office of China’s National Energy Administration will hold a virtual symposium on June 2 in Chengdu to discuss the implications of shutting down Bitcoin mining in the province.  

Together with the heads of state-run energy entities, the regulators will assess how a potential ban will affect Sichuan's hydropower excess.

Sichuan is known as a major Bitcoin mining hub because of its cheap power. Last August, excessive flooding in the region caused a 25 percent drop in the cryptocurrency's hashrate.   

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Might Be Leaving China. Is This Good or Bad?
As reported by U.Today, a top Chinese regulator recently called for a crackdown on crypto mining and trading, which prompted a market sell-off.

This week, Inner Mongolia published its detailed plan to clamp down on Bitcoin mining to reduce its carbon footprint.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Canada’s Bitcoin ETF Sees 898 BTC Inflow This Week As Retail Demand Resumes
05/27/2021 - 10:19

Canada’s Bitcoin ETF Sees 898 BTC Inflow This Week As Retail Demand Resumes
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Formation Fi Partners with Polygon (MATIC), Teases Double Rewards for MATIC Holders
05/27/2021 - 10:00

Formation Fi Partners with Polygon (MATIC), Teases Double Rewards for MATIC Holders
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Shaken Out During The Crypto Crash? Let Covesting Diamond Hands Trade For You
05/27/2021 - 09:04

Shaken Out During The Crypto Crash? Let Covesting Diamond Hands Trade For You
Heewon JangHeewon Jang

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image