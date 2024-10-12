Advertisement
    Shytoshi Kusama Intrigues With 'Back to the Future' Shiba Inu Teaser

    Yuri Molchan
    Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB team have announced new 'partnershib,' sharing futuristic teaser featuring Shiba Inu
    Sat, 12/10/2024 - 9:51
    The enigmatic leader of the Shiba Inu team, famous in the crypto space as Shytoshi Kusama, has published several tweets to tease to the community a new “friendshib” with a legendary car maker DeLorean Motor Company. The official SHIB account also mentioned an upcoming “partnershib” with this company but did not provide any details.

    Kusama shared a futuristic teaser featuring actor Christopher Lloyd from the iconic movie franchise “Back to the Future” and a Shiba Inu dog, which sort of hints at the future collaboration with the SHIB team.

    Shytoshi’s tweet mentions a Shiba Inu spotted in a commercial. It also features a stainless steel DeLorean sports car with gull-wing doors — the only model it produced between 1981 and 1982. This car was used in the “Back to the Future” trilogy.

    Details did come from the SHIB marketing lead Lucie. She stated that this could give Shiba Inu a chance to “beat Elon (Tesla & Doge)” since DeLorean Motor Company was the first company to make the “original cybertruck.”

    A bagman with a futuristic look gets out of this car and gives Christopher Lloyd a mysterious suitcase. A Shiba Inu begins to bark in the kitchen but he hushes at it. Inside the suitcase, Lloyd finds a “time capsule from the future” which was also mentioned by Shytoshi Kusama in the tweet in connection with a prize giveaway: “Collect your FREE time capsule now for a chance up at some furtastic prizes!”

    Another X post made by the SHIB lead Kusama says “friendshib” as it refers to a retweet of a SHIB post made by the official Web3 X account of the DeLorean Motor Company. The official Shiba Inu account tweeted: “Woof! We can't believe Doc opened his Time Capsule before the mint was complete! Guess he knows something we don't. The Delorean Labs mint is back up so bark fast #ShibArmy before they're gone and WOOF to our upcoming partnershib with @DeLoreanlabs. Stay tuned...”

    The SHIB community reacted eagerly to these announcements, posting enthusiastic comments, one of them said: “That’s a serious power combo right there. Exciting to see what they’ve got cooking future’s looking bright for sure.”

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
