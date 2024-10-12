Shytoshi Kusama Intrigues With 'Back to the Future' Shiba Inu Teaser

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The enigmatic leader of the Shiba Inu team, famous in the crypto space as Shytoshi Kusama, has published several tweets to tease to the community a new “friendshib” with a legendary car maker DeLorean Motor Company. The official SHIB account also mentioned an upcoming “partnershib” with this company but did not provide any details.

Kusama shared a futuristic teaser featuring actor Christopher Lloyd from the iconic movie franchise “Back to the Future” and a Shiba Inu dog, which sort of hints at the future collaboration with the SHIB team.

Shytoshi’s tweet mentions a Shiba Inu spotted in a commercial. It also features a stainless steel DeLorean sports car with gull-wing doors — the only model it produced between 1981 and 1982. This car was used in the “Back to the Future” trilogy.

Details did come from the SHIB marketing lead Lucie. She stated that this could give Shiba Inu a chance to “beat Elon (Tesla & Doge)” since DeLorean Motor Company was the first company to make the “original cybertruck.”

Can we beat Elon ( Tesla & Doge) ? 😏



DeLorean Motors ( @deloreanmotorco) is back and they’re doing things in style! Remember the DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future? The one that could time travel? Well, now they’re making a comeback with electric cars, combining their… pic.twitter.com/0srWO3WJZk — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) October 12, 2024

A bagman with a futuristic look gets out of this car and gives Christopher Lloyd a mysterious suitcase. A Shiba Inu begins to bark in the kitchen but he hushes at it. Inside the suitcase, Lloyd finds a “time capsule from the future” which was also mentioned by Shytoshi Kusama in the tweet in connection with a prize giveaway: “Collect your FREE time capsule now for a chance up at some furtastic prizes!”

WOOF! It doesn't get more exciting than this! @Deloreanmotorco, @DeLoreanlabs and @DocBrownLloyd in a commercial featuring ... a #ShibaInu! Hmmm... makes you wonder what the future holds. #SHIBARMY Collect your FREE time capsule now for a chance up at some furtastic prizes! 👇 https://t.co/aQqHo9f393 — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) October 11, 2024

Another X post made by the SHIB lead Kusama says “friendshib” as it refers to a retweet of a SHIB post made by the official Web3 X account of the DeLorean Motor Company. The official Shiba Inu account tweeted: “Woof! We can't believe Doc opened his Time Capsule before the mint was complete! Guess he knows something we don't. The Delorean Labs mint is back up so bark fast #ShibArmy before they're gone and WOOF to our upcoming partnershib with @DeLoreanlabs. Stay tuned...”

The SHIB community reacted eagerly to these announcements, posting enthusiastic comments, one of them said: “That’s a serious power combo right there. Exciting to see what they’ve got cooking future’s looking bright for sure.”