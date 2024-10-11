Crucial FUD and Shytoshi Warning Issued by SHIB Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The pseudonymous Shiba Inu marketing expert known to the crypto community as Lucie has addressed the SHIB army about the current state of the crypto market, as well as the FUD and insults the team has been hearing from users recently, including threats against Shytoshi Kusama.

"Stop the FUD," Lucie says

Lucie tweeted that the cryptocurrency market remains disappointing, and the whole community is waiting for “a shift in the mood.” She asked the SHIB army to stop “the unnecessary insults and FUD.” “The market is way bigger than any of us,” SHIB’s marketing lead added.

Good morning!



It’s crazy how time flies.



Last Friday, I came close to death after a severe reaction to antibiotics following a minor surgery, which led to a blood infection. It was 14 hours of pure chaos, and while I’m not sharing this for empathy, it really shook me. Life… pic.twitter.com/WPa90Ltg7q — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) October 11, 2024

Lucie reminded the SHIB army that the Shiba Inu team is “actively building incredible tech.” While the SHIB price remains low, the SHIB executive said that it is “in the hands of holders and demand.” The demand is highly important, she said, therefore, Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens’ movement depends almost entirely on the market.

Lucie also asked the community to stop sending rebukes and threats to SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama. “Do you even understand how crypto works? Let’s focus on what truly matters,” she says.

Important Web3 warning from SHIB team

In the same X post, Lucie also issued a warning to the whole Shiba Inu community: “Also, a quick warning to stay safe on Web3.” She strongly recommended that crypto users be “extremely cautious” as they meet anyone online and feel like trusting them.

She reminded that while the cryptocurrency space is exciting, there are still many risks in it. “So protect yourself and always be careful!” she concluded.

SHIB price up 5.4%

The second largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB, has finally begun to recover after the massive 13.12% decline it faced from Oct. 7 until yesterday, when it slumped from $0.00001870 to the $0.00001625 level.

In the past 24 hours, SHIB has printed a recovery of approximately 5.4% and is currently changing hands at $0.00001714.

In the meantime, according to the Shibburn tracker, the daily SHIB burn rate has seen a drawdown of 52.16% over the past day. As it happened, a total of 1,200,480 SHIB meme coins have been burned, i.e., transferred to unspendable wallets in an attempt to make Shiba Inu scarce in the long run. This, in theory, should lead to a substantial price rise in the future.